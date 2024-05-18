INFORMATION ON ITEMS 7.1 - 7.3 OF THE AGENDA

- INDEPENDENCE -

Translation for Convenience Purposes

The Supervisory Board confirms that the candidates Dr. Sidonie Golombowski- Daffner, Dr. Dorothea Wenzel and Dr. Christoph Zindel, who are standing for election under agenda items 7.1-7.3, are to be regarded as independent within the meaning of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC).

In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, there are no personal or business relationships between the proposed candidates and the company, its Group companies, the executive bodies of the company or a shareholder directly or indirectly holding more than 10% of the voting shares in the company.