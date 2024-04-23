Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
- Translation for Convenience Purposes -
At the time of convening this general shareholder meeting, Gerresheimer AG has issued a total of 34,540,000 shares which grant 34,540,000 votes. Each no-par value share grants one vote.
