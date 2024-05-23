Acquisition of Bormioli Pharma; Higher
Acquisition of Bormioli Pharma Strengthening Our Systems Integration - Strategic Review of New Moulded Glass - Accelerating our Transformation
- Bormioli Pharma highly strategic and complementary with our existing portfolio and footprint
- Profitable growth track record, attractive margins and cash generation - accretive to our margins and EPS trajectory
- Substantial synergies accelerating value creation for shareholders
- Initiating Strategic Review to explore options for Our New Moulded Glass Powerhouse
- Delivering on our vision - Strengthening breadth of our platform - Accelerating our transformation journey
Transaction Summary
Bormioli
▪
Italy based manufacturer of plastic and moulded glass solutions for pharma markets
▪
Revenues of ~€370m with adj EBITDA margin of ~21%, per FY24E
Pharma
▪
60-70% normalized cash conversion1
Key Transaction Terms
- Acquiring 100% of Bormioli Pharma Group from Triton Group
- Transaction value of approximately €800m
- Adj EBITDA multiple of c. 10x pre synergies, per FY24E
- Attractive synergies reducing acquisition multiple
- All cash acquisition
- Funded by acquisition bridge
- Closing expect in Q4 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals
Key Financials
- Outlook for Bormioli Pharma:
- Mid single digit organic revenue CAGR
- On track to achieve adj EBITDA margins of ~25% near to mid term
- In addition attractive synergies of 3-5% of Bormioli Pharma revenues
- Impact on Gx:
- Adj EBITDA margin accretion of 50 - 100 bps near term
- Adj EPS accretion of >10% already in first year after closing
- Strong cash contributor
- Leverage temporarily higher - mid to high 3s x adj EBITDA on closing
- Quick deleveraging towards our target leverage of ≤3.0x within one year from closing
- Strategic review of our new Moulded Glass Powerhouse
Key Acquisition Highlights - Strong Strategic Fit Across Portfolio
Highly
Complementary Portfolio
Extending Integrated
Systems Offering and
Creating a One-Stop-Shop
Platform
Highly Attractive Financial Trajectory
Significant Synergies
- Complementary offering of primary pharma plastic and moulded glass containment solutions
- Enhancing Gx's Primary Plastics portfolio with full range of smart closures, rubber stoppers, accessories for containers and dual chamber solutions
- Exposure to attractive parental pharma Type 1 and Type 2 markets in moulded glass
- Southern European footprint complementing our Northern and Central European presence
- Enabling integrated systems offering within containment solutions supporting High Value Solutions pipeline
- Integrated primary pharma plastics container + smart closures supporting Container Closure Integrity (CCI)
- Integrated vial + rubber stopper solutions offering for injectable customers
- Creation of a one-stop-shop for PharmaCos globally by delivering the breadth of the Gx platform
- Highly profitable with adj EBITDA margin of ~21%, per FY24E with ~25% near to mid term before synergies
- Mid single digit organic revenue CAGR
- Attractive cash generation with 60-70% normalized cash conversion1
- Substantial synergies across portfolio given strategic fit and complementarity of our portfolio
- Expected synergies of c. 3-5% of Bormioli Pharma revenues
- Significant portion of synergies achieved within first 2 years after closing
Accelerating the Transformation of Gerresheimer
Accretive to Our Stated Financial Ambitions
New Moulded Glass Powerhouse - Strategic Review Initiated
Revenue
Growth
Profile
Adj EBITDA
Margin
Profile
Adj EPS
Profile
Deleveraging Profile
Mid-term Guidance
≥ 10% CAGR
23-25% adj EBITDA
margin
≥ 10% CAGR
<3x Net Debt/
adj EBITDA
Acquisition Impact
Unchanged
50 to 100 bps margin accretion near-term
Accretive in adj EPS >10% from year-1
≤3.0x within 1 year after closing, supported by strong cash conversion and synergies
- Enables creation of a new global Pharma and Cosmetics Moulded Glass Powerhouse
- Bormioli Pharma's parental Pharma exposure complementing Gerresheimer's Pharma and cosmetic / food & beverage exposure
- Strong ~€750m revenue with adj EBITDA margin of ~21% pro forma per FY24E
- On track to achieve mid 20s % adj EBITDA margin mid term
- Mid single digit organic revenue growth profile
- Greater size and scale - more diversified end-market exposure - attractive financial trajectory
The New Gerresheimer - Creation of Three Market Leading Platforms
~30%
Moulded Glass
- Global Moulded Glass Powerhouse
- Includes Pharma Type I, II, III, Cosmetics and Food & Beverage solutions
- Mid single digit revenue growth
- Margin upside opportunity
~30% Delivery Systems
- Bring the drug into the patient
- Integrated delivery systems including syringes and medical devices
- Strong double digit organic growth profile
Strategic Review
Initiated
~40% Containment Solutions
- Bring the drug to the patient
-
Integrated containment solutions across plastics, tubular glass and
US prescription vials
- High single digit organic growth
- Highly attractive margins and cash generation profile, further accelerated via High Value Solutions
- Profitability turbo-charging with High Value Solutions pipeline ramp-up
% Pro Forma 2024E Sales
Bormioli Pharma - Business Overview
General Information
Established in 1825, Bormioli Pharma is a leading pharma primary packaging manufacturer
HQ: Italy
Product Overview
Leading Primary Pharma Solutions Provider with a Differentiated Offering
~1,500 employees
Markets
Global presence in over 100 countries
Well invested Southern European footprint, with 9 plants distributed across Italy (5), Germany (3) and France (1)
Serves a diversified blue-chip customer base
75% of top 20 customers with 20+ years relationship
Pharma Plastics
53%
Description
Closures
− Solutions for oral solid and oral liquid
− Patented active dual chamber systems
Containers
− Full range of containers and jars for oral drug
administration
− Complete solutions for ophthalmic treatments
− Products offered in multiple materials (PET,
Accessories &
HDPE, LDPE, PP, PEN, etc.) and in sustainable
Dosing Systems
polymers (recycled and bio-based)
Type l
Financials
FY24E (€m)
Outlook
~370
Sales
~25%
Near to mid term Adj
EBITDA margin1
~21%
Adj EBITDA Margin
60-70%
Normalized
Cash Conversion2
Moulded
Glass
45%
Converting
3%
− Full range of pharma-grade glass including type
Type ll
I, II and III glass vials and containers
− Used for parenteral and oral formulations
Type lll
− Glass vials and containers produced by
Vials
converting flint and amber glass tubing
− Used to store and dispense a wide range of
injectables
Mid Single Digit
Organic revenue CAGR
% 2023A Sales
Truly Complementary Portfolio Completing Solutions Offering to Pharma Customers
PHARMA PLASTICS
GLASS
Oral
Oral
Dual
Child Proof /
Rubber
Pharma
Food &
Ophthalmic
Accessories
Stoppers /
Cosmetics
Solid
Liquid
Chamber
TE Closures
Beverage
Seals
Type I
Type II
Type III
(✓) (✓)
✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓
✓ ✓
✓
(✓) ✓ ✓ ✓
In Europe
Bormioli Pharma strong in smaller
containers and Gerresheimer in
Bormioli Pharma strong presence - Gerresheimer limited presence
larger with higher volume
Gerresheimer strong presence - Bormioli Pharma limited presence
Enabling Integrated Solutions Offering Supporting Differentiation and Value Add for Customers
A
Gx strong offering of
Bormioli Pharma offering
EZ-fill Smart™
in rubber stoppers
Integrated Vial + Stopper
System for Injectables
B
Gx strong presence
Integrated Primary
Bormioli Pharma
in bottles and
strong offering in
Pharma Plastics System
containers
smart closures
Primary Plastics Product Database
C
Gx strong presence in
Bormioli Pharma strong
bottles and containers
offering in smart closures
Integrated Primary Pharma
Plastics System
One Source
- One supplier
- One supply chain
- One contact
- One technical documentation
Complete regulatory support for the integrated solutions
- as the only one
Smooth registration process with all relevant information - just a click away
Supports internal documentation, testing and approval - complete system integration
Full regulatory support with up-to-date information on any product
One Solution
- Qualified system with container closure integrity (CCI)
- Ensured functionality
- Regulatory support and knowledge transfer
- Customized solutions through co-development expertise
