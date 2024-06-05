Gerresheimer AG, Düsseldorf

Annual General Meeting on 05/06/2024

Voting results - Overview

Item 2

Resolution on appropriation of the retained earnings

(adopted)

27,487,657

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.58 % of capital stock)

27,484,740

Yes votes

(99.99 %)

2,917

No votes

(0.01 %)

Item 3

Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the members of the

(adopted)

Management Board

26,771,366

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 77.51 % of capital stock)

25,981,596

Yes votes

(97.05 %)

789,770

No votes

(2.95 %)

Item 4

Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the members of the

(adopted)

Supervisory Board

26,819,009

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 77.65 % of capital stock)

24,760,170

Yes votes

(92.32 %)

2,058,839

No votes

(7.68 %)

Item 5

Resolution on election of the auditor

(adopted)

27,485,914

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.58 % of capital stock)

27,468,097

Yes votes

(99.94 %)

17,817

No votes

(0.06 %)

Item 6

Approval of the Compensation Report prepared and audited in accordance

(adopted)

with § 162 AktG for the financial year 2023 (December 1, 2022 - November

30, 2023)

27,485,649

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.58 % of capital stock)

23,984,640

Yes votes

(87.26 %)

3,501,009

No votes

(12.74 %)

Item 7.1

New elections to the Supervisory Board - Ms. Dr. Sidonie

(adopted)

Golombowski-Daffner

27,485,190

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.57 % of capital stock)

26,620,993

Yes votes

(96.86 %)

864,197

No votes

(3.14 %)

Item 7.2

New elections to the Supervisory Board - Ms. Dr. Dorothea Wenzel

(adopted)

27,485,122

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.57 % of capital stock)

26,621,172

Yes votes

(96.86 %)

863,950

No votes

(3.14 %)

Item 7.3

New elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr. Dr. Christoph Zindel

(adopted)

27,485,107

Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.57 % of capital stock)

26,621,388

Yes votes

(96.86 %)

863,719

No votes

(3.14 %)

Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places

Page 1

