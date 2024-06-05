Gerresheimer AG, Düsseldorf
Annual General Meeting on 05/06/2024
Voting results - Overview
Item 2
Resolution on appropriation of the retained earnings
(adopted)
27,487,657
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.58 % of capital stock)
27,484,740
Yes votes
(99.99 %)
2,917
No votes
(0.01 %)
Item 3
Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the members of the
(adopted)
Management Board
26,771,366
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 77.51 % of capital stock)
25,981,596
Yes votes
(97.05 %)
789,770
No votes
(2.95 %)
Item 4
Resolution on formal approval of the actions of the members of the
(adopted)
Supervisory Board
26,819,009
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 77.65 % of capital stock)
24,760,170
Yes votes
(92.32 %)
2,058,839
No votes
(7.68 %)
Item 5
Resolution on election of the auditor
(adopted)
27,485,914
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.58 % of capital stock)
27,468,097
Yes votes
(99.94 %)
17,817
No votes
(0.06 %)
Item 6
Approval of the Compensation Report prepared and audited in accordance
(adopted)
with § 162 AktG for the financial year 2023 (December 1, 2022 - November
30, 2023)
27,485,649
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.58 % of capital stock)
23,984,640
Yes votes
(87.26 %)
3,501,009
No votes
(12.74 %)
Item 7.1
New elections to the Supervisory Board - Ms. Dr. Sidonie
(adopted)
Golombowski-Daffner
27,485,190
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.57 % of capital stock)
26,620,993
Yes votes
(96.86 %)
864,197
No votes
(3.14 %)
Item 7.2
New elections to the Supervisory Board - Ms. Dr. Dorothea Wenzel
(adopted)
27,485,122
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.57 % of capital stock)
26,621,172
Yes votes
(96.86 %)
863,950
No votes
(3.14 %)
Item 7.3
New elections to the Supervisory Board - Mr. Dr. Christoph Zindel
(adopted)
27,485,107
Shares for which valid votes were cast (= 79.57 % of capital stock)
26,621,388
Yes votes
(96.86 %)
863,719
No votes
(3.14 %)
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
