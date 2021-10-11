Gerresheimer at Pharmapack: type II glass injection and infusion bottles for parenteral applications

Duesseldorf, October 11, 2021. As a leading provider of specialty pharmaceutical packaging and solutions, Gerresheimer also specializes in manufacturing pharmaceutical containers made from type II glass. Special internal surface treatment processes allow extremely small injection bottles as well as typical infusion bottles with larger volumes to be produced. Guaranteeing the quality and hydrolytic resistance of the type II glass is the top priority here. The company will present type II glass packaging solutions at Pharmapack in Paris in October and at CphI Worldwide in Milan in November.

"Our customers want safe, flawless products from us. So, we need to make sure that we have the best possible production process, even before treating the inside of the type II glass, by monitoring the situation constantly and intervening where required," says Silvio Carriço, Senior Product Manager Pharma, Food, & Beverage.

For many years now, Gerresheimer has produced pharmaceutical bottles made from type II glass for drugs administered parenterally by injection or infusion. After overhauling and upgrading its clear-glass furnace in Essen, two new production lines were opened that will mainly be used to make type II glass and link directly to the newly expanded cleanroom. As a Center of Excellence for type II glass for the whole of the Gerresheimer Group, the site will focus on further increasing its capacity and expertise, supplemented by sizable investment in state-of-the-art self-learning testing lines, among other things. Gerresheimer is thus reinforcing its position as an innovative provider of parenteral solutions.