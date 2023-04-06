Gerresheimer confirms annual targets after significant growth at the start of the year

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Strong demand for plastic packaging, inhalers and specialty glass drug ampoules have driven Gerresheimer at the start of the year. In addition, higher sales prices had a more significant impact. In the first financial quarter to the end of February, sales rose by 23.5 percent year-on-year to 457.8 million euros, as the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday. On the basis of organic growth - i.e. excluding portfolio and exchange rate effects - sales were up 21 percent. Analysts' expectations were exceeded with both sales and operating profit (adjusted Ebitda), which rose by 26.7 percent (organically by 24.8 percent) to 78 million euros. For fiscal 2022/23, Group CEO Dietmar Siemssen continues to hold out the prospect of organic sales growth of at least ten percent, with adjusted operating profit also expected to increase by at least ten percent.

The bottom line attributable to shareholders was 12.05 million euros, compared to 10.7 million euros in the same period of the previous year./mis/stk