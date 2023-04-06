Advanced search
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
02:21:55 2023-04-06
92.00 EUR   -0.22%
Gerresheimer confirms annual targets after significant growth at the start of the year

04/06/2023 | 02:08am EDT
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Strong demand for plastic packaging, inhalers and specialty glass drug ampoules have driven Gerresheimer at the start of the year. In addition, higher sales prices had a more significant impact. In the first financial quarter to the end of February, sales rose by 23.5 percent year-on-year to 457.8 million euros, as the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday. On the basis of organic growth - i.e. excluding portfolio and exchange rate effects - sales were up 21 percent. Analysts' expectations were exceeded with both sales and operating profit (adjusted Ebitda), which rose by 26.7 percent (organically by 24.8 percent) to 78 million euros. For fiscal 2022/23, Group CEO Dietmar Siemssen continues to hold out the prospect of organic sales growth of at least ten percent, with adjusted operating profit also expected to increase by at least ten percent.

The bottom line attributable to shareholders was 12.05 million euros, compared to 10.7 million euros in the same period of the previous year./mis/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GERRESHEIMER AG 1.15% 92.2 Delayed Quote.46.82%
MDAX -1.64% 26970.82 Delayed Quote.7.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 008 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net income 2023 124 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2023 1 180 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 2 895 M 3 162 M 3 162 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 062
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 92,20 €
Average target price 106,95 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG46.82%3 162
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.08%181 111
MEDTRONIC PLC3.28%106 793
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.03%71 450
DEXCOM, INC.2.13%43 595
HOYA CORPORATION13.26%39 038
