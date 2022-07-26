Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gerresheimer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-07-26 am EDT
57.18 EUR   -1.08%
03:09aGERRESHEIMER : focuses on sustainable glass production
PU
07/18GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gerresheimer : focuses on sustainable glass production

07/26/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
At the Tettau plant Gerresheimer employs around 600 people and produces over 700 million glass containers a year.

Düsseldorf/Tettau, July 26, 2022. As part of its global sustainability strategy, the Gerresheimer Group has set itself the goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by 50% until 2030 compared with 2019. An important component of this endeavor is the use of state-of-the-art furnace technology in container glass production. The company produces high-quality glass packaging for the pharma, food and cosmetics industries at locations in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer is currently replacing one of its two furnaces at the German plant in Tettau, Bavaria.

"Against the backdrop of the current economic and geopolitical situation, Gerresheimer is sending a strong signal for a successful future with this investment in more sustainable technology. We believe in glass as a future-oriented packaging solution and are committed to the expansion of the Tettau plant," explains Kay Rohn, Managing Director of Gerresheimer Tettau.

At the Tettau plant Gerresheimer employs around 600 people and produces over 700 million glass containers a year. With the new multi-fuel oxygen furnace, Gerresheimer is laying the foundation for more sustainability in glass production. In particular, the use of green electricity, which in future will account for up to 50% of the energy input, will make a significant contribution to reducing the CO2 footprint in container glass production after completion at the end of July.

To start the new furnace construction, the existing furnace was first drained and dismantled in mid-June so that the new furnace with new technology can be built afterwards. This furnace technology will help Gerresheimer to continue to support its international customers as a reliable partner on their way to more sustainable products.

Glass can be recycled an infinite number of times and is therefore an attractive material in the context of a sustainable packaging economy. In addition, the Gerresheimer Group has already been working for over a decade in various projects on the more energy-efficient production of glass containers for the pharma, cosmetics and food industries. In addition to innovative furnace technology, this also includes the increased use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass and eco-design concepts.

Contact Press
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +41 79 400 86 40
ueli.utzinger-remove@remove-gerresheimer.com

Contact Trade Press
Marion Stolzenwald
Senior Manager Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181-246
marion.stolzenwald-remove@remove-gerresheimer.com

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 11,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GERRESHEIMER AG
03:09aGERRESHEIMER : focuses on sustainable glass production
PU
07/18GERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/14GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/13GERRESHEIMER AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/13GERRESHEIMER AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/13GERRESHEIMER : Presentation 2nd Quarter 2022
PU
07/13GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
07/13TRANSCRIPT : Gerresheimer AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 13, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERRESHEIMER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 713 M 1 750 M 1 750 M
Net income 2022 111 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2022 1 070 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 1 815 M 1 853 M 1 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 10 803
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 57,80 €
Average target price 88,69 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-31.76%1 853
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.91%191 203
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.28%120 541
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.28%69 023
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-25.46%35 459
HOYA CORPORATION-22.24%35 226