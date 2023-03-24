Gerresheimer in demand - JPMorgan underpins optimism

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - In the otherwise rather weak overall market again papers of Gerresheimer stood out on Friday with a price increase of up to 1.8 percent. JPMorgan analyst David Adlington spoke after an exchange with the company of a strong start to the year of the manufacturer of special packaging. At the current unambitious valuation, he sees an attractive opportunity to bet on GLP1. Gerresheimer will present its figures for the first financial quarter at the beginning of April.

Adlington recalled his recommendation two weeks ago. GLP-1-based treatments, which are still fairly new, are considered an important development in the healthcare industry and are increasingly on the rise. In affected diabetes 2 patients, a certain hormone produced naturally in the body functions inadequately - it is therefore mimicked to lower blood glucose levels. Gerresheimer supplies the insulin pens for this treatment to industry giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly./ag/mis