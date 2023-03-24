Advanced search
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:21:07 2023-03-24 am EDT
92.00 EUR   +0.16%
JPMorgan leaves Gerresheimer at 'Overweight' - Target 144.10
DP
GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
Gerresheimer in demand - JPMorgan underpins optimism
DP
Gerresheimer in demand - JPMorgan underpins optimism

03/24/2023 | 04:54am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - In the otherwise rather weak overall market again papers of Gerresheimer stood out on Friday with a price increase of up to 1.8 percent. JPMorgan analyst David Adlington spoke after an exchange with the company of a strong start to the year of the manufacturer of special packaging. At the current unambitious valuation, he sees an attractive opportunity to bet on GLP1. Gerresheimer will present its figures for the first financial quarter at the beginning of April.

Adlington recalled his recommendation two weeks ago. GLP-1-based treatments, which are still fairly new, are considered an important development in the healthcare industry and are increasingly on the rise. In affected diabetes 2 patients, a certain hormone produced naturally in the body functions inadequately - it is therefore mimicked to lower blood glucose levels. Gerresheimer supplies the insulin pens for this treatment to industry giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly./ag/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GERRESHEIMER AG 0.44% 92.25 Delayed Quote.46.26%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 0.08% 1035.6 Delayed Quote.10.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 989 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2023 130 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2023 1 143 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 2 884 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 11 062
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 91,85 €
Average target price 105,33 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG46.26%3 141
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-11.61%168 337
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.19%106 354
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.05%67 830
DEXCOM, INC.1.11%44 438
HOYA CORPORATION10.51%37 593
