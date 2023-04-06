Gerresheimer maintains growth rate - annual targets confirmed for the time being

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Strong demand for plastic packaging, inhalers as well as medicine ampoules made of special glass continues to drive Gerresheimer 's growth. "We currently see in the second financial quarter that it will continue with double-digit growth in sales and operating profit and with a slight improvement in margins," Chief Financial Officer Bernd Metzner said in an interview with financial news agency dpa-AFX on Thursday in the course of the publication of the quarterly figures. Nevertheless, he and Group CEO Dietmar Siemssen are sticking to the annual targets for the time being. However, this could change at the beginning of July.

Business is buoyant and the order books are well filled, but there are also uncertainties with regard to the economic environment, explained Metzner. For this reason, the company's management is still cautious about raising its annual targets. At the beginning of July, however, when the figures for the second quarter of the year are presented, there will be an update, and then it will be easier to predict developments up to the end of the year. So far, Gerresheimer expects sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to increase by at least ten percent each on its own in 2022/23 (until the end of November).

Analyst David Adlington of JPMorgan Bank now considers the Düsseldorf-based company's outlook for the year to be conservative and points to a strong performance in the first fiscal quarter to the end of February.

In addition to the continuing high level of demand, higher sales prices also had a more significant impact. Gerresheimer had implemented some of these last year because of the inflation-related rise in costs, but some of them are only now taking effect. Overall, sales from December to the end of February rose by 23.5% year-on-year to 457.8 million euros, as the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday. On the basis of organic growth - i.e. excluding portfolio and exchange rate effects - the increase was 21 percent.

Analysts' expectations were exceeded in terms of both sales and adjusted EBITDA, which rose by 26.7 percent (24.8 percent organically) to 78 million euros. The bottom line for the shareholders was a good 12 million euros, compared with just under 11 million in the same period last year.

Gerresheimer also benefited from the expansion of production and the focus on more profitable products. Particularly in the business with products such as disinfected ampoules and syringes, Gerresheimer now covers a larger part of the value chain than in the past. Here, as well as in the business with highly unbreakable vials, there should be a further strong upward trend in 2023. Business with cosmetics suppliers has also been good recently.

And inhalers, pens and auto-injectors are also increasingly in demand. The rapid spread of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes 2 and obesity in particular is a strong driver for the pharmaceutical industry. This growth market is expected to increase tenfold in the next seven years, analyst Beatrice Allen of the private bank Berenberg recently stated. Gerresheimer also sees great potential in the area of GLP-1 obesity treatment in particular.

Shares in Gerresheimer rose by 1.52 percent to 93.60 euros in the morning. With a gain of almost 50 percent in 2023, the stock remains the second-best performer in the MDax. In addition, the interim high of 94 euros from March is coming into focus.

And at this, one trader had already feared that the pessimists among investors might focus on a continued weak free cash flow despite the strong start to the year. This fell to minus 95.6 million euros in the first financial quarter before takeover activities.

According to Gerresheimer, this development is also attributable to higher

net working capital, i.e. net current assets. CFO Metzner explained that this is also due to seasonal fluctuations. Working capital rises at the beginning of the year, but then falls again in the course of the year. Inventories have been built up, he said, partly to ensure supply security for customers. In addition, business is growing strongly, with the corresponding consequences for working capital./mis/nas/stk