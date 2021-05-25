Log in
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
Gerresheimer : EcoLine ensures the most sustainable packaging solution

05/25/2021 | 06:13am EDT
According to the EcoLine criteria, all known Gerresheimer product families made of plastic can be developed and produced sustainably.

Düsseldorf, May 25, 2021. With EcoLine, Gerresheimer demonstrates criteria in the development and production of its well-known plastic container series for solid and liquid medications which play an important role in designing sustainable packaging solutions and thus contribute to greater environmental compatibility.

'You can't recycle a classic x-large blister pack. But more and more consumers are paying attention to environmentally friendly products and to the fact that they are packaged in an environmentally friendly way or at least in an environmentally compatible way. I think that's good, and I do the same myself,' says Niels Düring, Global Executive Vice President Primary Packaging Plastic. 'This is also confirmed by our customers who are looking for a packaging solution for their pharmaceutical product in which the contents can be used and stored safely. Our EcoLine concept helps them find a solution that optimally combines quality and sustainability by ensuring tight and light solutions.'

The Gerresheimer EcoLine concept includes the criteria of weight, volume, material and recyclability. It can be applied to all existing Gerresheimer product families such as Duma, Triveni and to the dropper bottles as well as to the PET bottles.

Weight

How heavy does the individual packaging have to be to provide optimum protection for the contents? A lower tare weight saves transport and energy costs and consequently reduces CO2 emissions.

Volume

What volumes are really required? The container should be sized to hold its contents but have as little void space as possible. This also has a direct influence on the material consumption, transport and storage costs for a product.

Material

Which plastic material can be used? Due to the overall increase in environmental awareness, consumers pay more attention today to environmentally friendly packaging. Where feasible, resource-saving, or recycled materials should be used. Gerresheimer offers both possibilities.

Recyclability

Recyclability begins with material selection. The materials and natural resources that Gerresheimer uses in its production can be recycled. Likewise, Gerresheimer produces plastic containers from recycled materials. For example, PET bottles, which can be made from up to 100% recycled plastic. With BioPack, Gerresheimer offers a plastic made from sugar cane, a renewable raw material.

Gerresheimer specializes in the development and production of pharmaceutical primary and special packaging made of glass and plastic. In both areas, the company is pursuing ambitious targets in terms of sustainability, because in both development and production, sustainable criteria can ensure that less energy is consumed, and production is more resource efficient.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America, and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than €1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
