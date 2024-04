(Reuters) - German packaging and medical equipment maker Gerresheimer is contracted to supply key players in the market for GLP-1 weight loss drugs, its CEO Dietmar Siemssen said on Thursday.

"We are serving all key players in the GLP-1 market," he said during an earnings call. "There are only two key players there."

The current sales result is thanks to deliveries to these customers, he added.

GLP-1 is a type of obesity drug such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, which is administered by injector pens such as those made by Gerresheimer.

