  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Gerresheimer AG
  News
  Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:46:28 2023-04-18 pm EDT
87.05 EUR   -3.92%
12:13pGerresheimer wants to raise fresh money with capital increase
DP
11:55aGerresheimer Ag : Gerresheimer AG launches cash capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding by up to 3,140,000 shares
EQ
11:51aGerresheimer Ag : Gerresheimer AG launches cash capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding by up to 3,140,000 shares
EQ
Gerresheimer wants to raise fresh money with capital increase

04/18/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Packaging specialist Gerresheimer wants to raise fresh money on the market with a capital increase. It is planned to issue up to 3.14 million new shares, the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. The capital increase against cash contributions will be carried out by way of an accelerated procedure, excluding subscription rights, by selling the shares to institutional investors. The placement price and final number of shares are to be determined after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. In after-hours trading, the shares lost around three percent compared with the Xetra close.

The net proceeds provide Gerresheimer with the flexibility to exploit further significant, profitable growth opportunities, the statement added. It said the particular focus is on so-called high value solutions and "medical devices", including biological solutions such as GLP-1-related treatments.

The new shares are fully entitled to dividends for the 2021/2022 financial year in the amount of the announced dividend of 1.25 euros per share, it said. Trading in the new shares is expected to begin on April 24./jha/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GERRESHEIMER AG 0.17% 90.75 Delayed Quote.44.27%
MDAX 0.49% 27972.75 Delayed Quote.10.83%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 019 M 2 205 M 2 205 M
Net income 2023 127 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 1 186 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 2 845 M 3 106 M 3 106 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 173
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 90,60 €
Average target price 112,58 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Karin Louise Dorrepaal Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG44.27%3 106
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-4.80%181 650
MEDTRONIC PLC5.66%109 254
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.47%72 758
DEXCOM, INC.2.17%45 993
HOYA CORPORATION13.14%37 798
