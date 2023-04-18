Gerresheimer wants to raise fresh money with capital increase

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Packaging specialist Gerresheimer wants to raise fresh money on the market with a capital increase. It is planned to issue up to 3.14 million new shares, the MDax group announced in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. The capital increase against cash contributions will be carried out by way of an accelerated procedure, excluding subscription rights, by selling the shares to institutional investors. The placement price and final number of shares are to be determined after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. In after-hours trading, the shares lost around three percent compared with the Xetra close.

The net proceeds provide Gerresheimer with the flexibility to exploit further significant, profitable growth opportunities, the statement added. It said the particular focus is on so-called high value solutions and "medical devices", including biological solutions such as GLP-1-related treatments.

The new shares are fully entitled to dividends for the 2021/2022 financial year in the amount of the announced dividend of 1.25 euros per share, it said. Trading in the new shares is expected to begin on April 24./jha/he