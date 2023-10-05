DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Business at packaging manufacturer Gerresheimer weakened even more than expected in the third quarter (to the end of August). Sales and operating profit did not increase as much as analysts had estimated in advance compared to the same period last year. Sales rose by three percent to just under 488 million euros, as the MDax-listed company announced in Düsseldorf on Thursday. The key indicator of organic sales growth, which is important for the Group, was 5.5 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda), adjusted for special items, accounted for 20.5 percent of the proceeds, or 100 million euros. The bottom line for shareholders was a good 28 million euros, 2.5 percent more than in the same period of the previous year. Management confirmed its full-year guidance, according to which sales and adjusted operating profit are both expected to grow by at least ten percent from organic growth. In 2022, the Düsseldorf-based company had generated sales of just under 1.8 billion euros, of which just under 350.9 million euros remained operating profit./lew/zb