Gx RTF Vials: depyrogenated sterile ready-to-fill vials for injectables

The range for RTF vials includes various end-of-line packaging solutions. These new packaging formats allow customers to use RTF vials to support their operations in all phases of drug and new drug product development, as well as in small or large commercial production. SG EZ-fill Nest & Tub packaging products offering 2R, 6R and 10R vial formats are special tray packaging formats that support all tubular glass products from 2ml to 30ml (clear and amber). Additional packaging solutions are currently being developed to support molded glass products ranging in size from 5ml to 50ml (clear and amber).

Gx RTF injection vials meet all specified requirements of applicable ISO standards and pharmacopoeias (USP and Ph. Eur.). They are offered in Gx Elite, Gx Armor and Gx Pharma Plus quality formats to meet or exceed customer or industry quality requirements. RTF packaging solutions offered with SG EZ-fill packaging platforms further improve end-product quality by avoiding glass-to-glass contact, which can lead to glass breakage and the development of cosmetic defects.

Injection vials are the standard for primary packaging for parenteral medicines. Gerresheimer RTF vials are available in many sizes. They meet and exceed all international standards and pharmacopoeia requirements. The range of applications includes customized solutions for high-quality products for combination medical devices, biotechnologically produced medicines, and branded products as well as other specialized pharmaceutical applications.

Gerresheimer's global production sites manufacture and supply for individual and specific market requirements, which has a positive impact on the customer's total cost of ownership.

