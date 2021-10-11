Log in
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
Gx RTF Vials: depyrogenated sterile ready-to-fill vials for injectables

10/11/2021
Gx RTF Vials are high quality injection vials for vaccines and numerous other liquid medications as well as biologics.

Duesseldorf/Paris, October 11, 2021. At booth B60/B64 at Pharmapack in Paris, Gerresheimer, a leading global manufacturer of primary packaging for the pharmaceutical industry is presenting its new Gx RTF vials product offering. They accompany the product from clinical test to industrial filling because they are already depyrogenated, sterile and therefore ready for use. Gerresheimer offers both its own packaging, as well as the familiar SG EZ-fill packaging design.

Gx RTF vials - ready for filling

The Gx RTF injection vials are made from type I borosilicate glass and meet all current requirements of the applicable ISO standards and pharmacopeias (USP and Ph. Eur.). They are manufactured in accordance with cGMP, washed in a cleanroom, packed in trays or in nests and tub and finally sterilized. Gerresheimer offers its own packaging as well as the well-known SG EZ-fill packaging design. This means the vials are ready for the next steps in the filling process without any further and/or additional handling. The benefits are obvious: sterile delivery, a simplified fill and finish process, the highest quality standards, flexibility thanks to various possible packaging options and a wide range of filling and sealing technologies. These all lead to a significant reduction on overall manufacturing costs across the product's entire lifecycle and improve patient safety.

Flexibility through various packaging configurations and global operational footprint
The SG EZ-fill packaging format
The Gerresheimer packaging format

The range for RTF vials includes various end-of-line packaging solutions. These new packaging formats allow customers to use RTF vials to support their operations in all phases of drug and new drug product development, as well as in small or large commercial production. SG EZ-fill Nest & Tub packaging products offering 2R, 6R and 10R vial formats are special tray packaging formats that support all tubular glass products from 2ml to 30ml (clear and amber). Additional packaging solutions are currently being developed to support molded glass products ranging in size from 5ml to 50ml (clear and amber).

Highest quality requirements

Gx RTF injection vials meet all specified requirements of applicable ISO standards and pharmacopoeias (USP and Ph. Eur.). They are offered in Gx Elite, Gx Armor and Gx Pharma Plus quality formats to meet or exceed customer or industry quality requirements. RTF packaging solutions offered with SG EZ-fill packaging platforms further improve end-product quality by avoiding glass-to-glass contact, which can lead to glass breakage and the development of cosmetic defects.

Gerresheimer injection vials according to international standards

Injection vials are the standard for primary packaging for parenteral medicines. Gerresheimer RTF vials are available in many sizes. They meet and exceed all international standards and pharmacopoeia requirements. The range of applications includes customized solutions for high-quality products for combination medical devices, biotechnologically produced medicines, and branded products as well as other specialized pharmaceutical applications.
Gerresheimer's global production sites manufacture and supply for individual and specific market requirements, which has a positive impact on the customer's total cost of ownership.

Gerresheimer at Pharmapack Paris and CPhI Worldwide in Milano in October and November

Gerresheimer presents its sustainable innovations and solutions at Pharmapack on October 13 and 14, 2021 in Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 7.2 at Booth B60/B64 and from November 09 to 11 at CPhI Worldwide in Milano, Fiera Milano, Hall 6 at Booth 6J10.

RTF vials - Gerresheimer AG

Gx® and RTF® are registered trademarks of the Gerresheimer Group. SG EZ-fill® is a registered trademark of the Stevanato Group.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than €1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 476 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
Net income 2021 105 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 969 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 2 493 M 2 885 M 2 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 032
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 79,40 €
Average target price 101,21 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-9.52%2 885
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.13%209 884
MEDTRONIC PLC6.94%168 590
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.65%68 518
HOYA CORPORATION15.63%54 282
DEXCOM, INC.43.11%51 190