Innovations at Pharmapack 2021: Gx InnoSafe - the first easy-fill syringe with passive needle protection system
10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Components of the Gx InnoSafe safety syringe.
Duesseldorf/Paris, October 11, 2021. Nurses are among the occupational groups with the most frequent cuts and puncture wounds. This can lead to infection with dangerous pathogens such as hepatitis B and C viruses or HIV. The Gx InnoSafe safety syringe is the first syringe on the market with an integrated passive safety system. Its function prevents someone from accidentally injuring themselves on an already used syringe by an unintentional needle stick, as the needle is fixed in a sleeve after use. In addition to these unique safety features, a special feature of the Gx InnoSafe syringe is that it can be processed on all existing filling lines without any additional preparation or assembly steps. Furthermore, it complies with all regulations without any additional investment.
"Any bottler (pharmaceutical company) can easily fill the InnoSafe safety syringe on existing syringe filling lines without any investment. It is precisely this feature of the Gx InnoSafe syringe which distinguishes it from conventional safety syringes and makes it a world first," says Wenzel Novak, Global Senior Director Business Development at Gerresheimer in Bünde.
Simply filled without additional investment
Gx InnoSafe is a passive integrated safety system that prevents unintentional needlestick injuries and eliminates reuse. The tested and simple design eliminates incorrect operation or unwanted triggering of the safety syringe. The safety system is assembled fully automatically in Gerresheimer's RTF (ready-to-fill) process. The syringes are packaged, sealed and sterilized. The Gx InnoSafe is supplied in the established, ISO-compliant packaging consisting of a nest and tub. Filling equipment adaptation is not required in pharmaceutical filling compared to normal cannula syringes.
Gerresheimer at Pharmapack Paris and CPhI Worldwide in Milan in October and November
Gerresheimer presents its sustainable innovations and solutions at Pharmapack on October 13 and 14, 2021 in Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 7.2 at Booth B60/B64 and from November 09 to 11 at CPhI Worldwide in Milan, Fiera Milano, Hall 6 at Booth 6J10.
