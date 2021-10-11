Log in
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
Innovations at Pharmapack 2021: Gx InnoSafe - the first easy-fill syringe with passive needle protection system

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Components of the Gx InnoSafe safety syringe.

Duesseldorf/Paris, October 11, 2021. Nurses are among the occupational groups with the most frequent cuts and puncture wounds. This can lead to infection with dangerous pathogens such as hepatitis B and C viruses or HIV. The Gx InnoSafe safety syringe is the first syringe on the market with an integrated passive safety system. Its function prevents someone from accidentally injuring themselves on an already used syringe by an unintentional needle stick, as the needle is fixed in a sleeve after use. In addition to these unique safety features, a special feature of the Gx InnoSafe syringe is that it can be processed on all existing filling lines without any additional preparation or assembly steps. Furthermore, it complies with all regulations without any additional investment.

"Any bottler (pharmaceutical company) can easily fill the InnoSafe safety syringe on existing syringe filling lines without any investment. It is precisely this feature of the Gx InnoSafe syringe which distinguishes it from conventional safety syringes and makes it a world first," says Wenzel Novak, Global Senior Director Business Development at Gerresheimer in Bünde.

Simply filled without additional investment

Gx InnoSafe is a passive integrated safety system that prevents unintentional needlestick injuries and eliminates reuse. The tested and simple design eliminates incorrect operation or unwanted triggering of the safety syringe. The safety system is assembled fully automatically in Gerresheimer's RTF (ready-to-fill) process. The syringes are packaged, sealed and sterilized. The Gx InnoSafe is supplied in the established, ISO-compliant packaging consisting of a nest and tub. Filling equipment adaptation is not required in pharmaceutical filling compared to normal cannula syringes.

The Gx InnoSafe safety syringe is the first syringe with a passive needle protection system to be launched on the market. In addition to the safety features, it can be processed on all existing filling lines without any additional preparation or assembly steps.

Gerresheimer at Pharmapack Paris and CPhI Worldwide in Milan in October and November

Gerresheimer presents its sustainable innovations and solutions at Pharmapack on October 13 and 14, 2021 in Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 7.2 at Booth B60/B64 and from November 09 to 11 at CPhI Worldwide in Milan, Fiera Milano, Hall 6 at Booth 6J10.

More information

Safety syringes

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than €1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
