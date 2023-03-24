JPMorgan leaves Gerresheimer at 'Overweight' - Target 144.10

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Gerresheimer at "Overweight" with a price target of 144.10 euros ahead of the company's first-quarter figures. This should have been a strong quarter, analyst David Adlington wrote in a research note presented on Friday. Sales growth in both group segments, for example, is likely to approach the 20 percent mark. At the group level, the specialty packaging manufacturer's profitability is also expected to improve, he added./bek/mis

