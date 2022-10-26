Advanced search
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:10 2022-10-26 am EDT
60.13 EUR   +1.05%
Pvr : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10/21GERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/14GERRESHEIMER AG : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/26/2022 | 03:01am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Gerresheimer AG
Street: Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
Postal code: 40468
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 0.00 % 3.02 % 31400000
Previous notification 2.98 % 0.00 % 2.98 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD6E6 0 948852 0.00 % 3.02 %
Total 948852 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. % % %
Artisan Partners Holdings LP % % %
Artisan Investments GP LLC % % %
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership 3.02 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Oct 2022


26.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471917  26.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
