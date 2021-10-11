Pharmapack 2021: Gerresheimer with innovative SensAIR platform for first drug delivery device for biologics

The SensAIR drug delivery device is characterized by a simple concept which can be cost-effectively adapted to different needs, especially patient needs.
A simple concept
The SensAIR drug delivery device is characterized by a simple concept which can be cost-effectively adapted to different needs, especially patient needs. Gerresheimer thus offers a platform solution which provides a wide range of options with regard to the biologic to be applied, starting with the drug flow rate (0.15-1.00 ml/min), through type (for example glass cartridge) and volume (up to 20ml) of the primary packaging, to connectivity. The electronic module can easily be removed from the device after use. This is an important contribution to sustainability.
With this focus, SensAIR is attractive to the market even with varying quantities of devices per year, as existing developments and processes can be adapted in the shortest possible time. The existing technologies and know-how, which have already proven themselves in the market, are consistently pursued in SensAIR. This is a significant advantage in terms of time-to-market, among other things by quickly enabling clinical trials.
Gerresheimer is therefore both a partner for the SensAIRdevice and a supplier and manufacturer of the primary packaging, i.e. the cartridge containing the active ingredient. This represents significant added value as a long-term partner and system supplier.
