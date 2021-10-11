Pharmapack 2021: Gerresheimer with innovative SensAIR platform for first drug delivery device for biologics

SensAIR is an innovative product platform for the administration of large-volume and highly viscous biologics. The technology, function, design and construction of the platform were developed by Gerresheimer experts and the product is supplied from a single source.

Duesseldorf/Paris October 11, 2021. With SensAIR, Gerresheimer presents an innovative platform for on-body drug delivery which can deliver drugs of higher viscosity, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb). The aim is to provide patients with the best possible support in the subcutaneous delivery of large-volume biologics. The easy-to-useSensAIR On-Body Drug Delivery Device enables patients to start medication in a self-determined manner in familiar surroundings, for example at home. The SensAIR On-Body Drug Delivery Device can be adapted to medications of different viscosities and with different requirements. This applies to the size of the medical device as well as to the needle used, variable cartridge sizes and possible connectivity, for example to the patient's smartphone. Together with Gerresheimer's One-Stop-Shop quality promise, which includes a solution from the cartridge to the drug delivery device from a single source, SensAIR enables optimized delivery of biologics. Gerresheimer company will present SensAIR at Pharmapack in Paris October and at CphI Worldwide in Milan in November.

"Everyone benefits from SensAIR: patients, their relatives and also doctors. This device is an innovative medical device which, when worn on the body, delivers up to 20 ml of biologics subcutaneously to the patient," says Oliver Haferbeck, Head of the Advanced Technology & Innovation Unit at Gerresheimer and CEO of Sensile-Medical AG. He explains that patients gain significantly in quality of life because they can administer their medication themselves at home. The easy-to-use concept ensures that the patient does not have to carry out any lengthy and complicated preparation steps but can operate the device easily.

To date, many patients with a wide variety of indications have to endure long and stressful infusions in a hospital setting to treat their condition. How much easier would it be if patients could carry out the treatment at home? SensAIRmakes life easier for these patients, as they can care for themselves over a longer period of time and - depending on the indication - only need to visit the doctor or hospital for check-ups.