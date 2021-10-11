Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gerresheimer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GXI   DE000A0LD6E6

GERRESHEIMER AG

(GXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pharmapack 2021: Gerresheimer with innovative SensAIR platform for first drug delivery device for biologics

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SensAIR is an innovative product platform for the administration of large-volume and highly viscous biologics. The technology, function, design and construction of the platform were developed by Gerresheimer experts and the product is supplied from a single source.

Duesseldorf/Paris October 11, 2021. With SensAIR, Gerresheimer presents an innovative platform for on-body drug delivery which can deliver drugs of higher viscosity, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb). The aim is to provide patients with the best possible support in the subcutaneous delivery of large-volume biologics. The easy-to-useSensAIR On-Body Drug Delivery Device enables patients to start medication in a self-determined manner in familiar surroundings, for example at home. The SensAIR On-Body Drug Delivery Device can be adapted to medications of different viscosities and with different requirements. This applies to the size of the medical device as well as to the needle used, variable cartridge sizes and possible connectivity, for example to the patient's smartphone. Together with Gerresheimer's One-Stop-Shop quality promise, which includes a solution from the cartridge to the drug delivery device from a single source, SensAIR enables optimized delivery of biologics. Gerresheimer company will present SensAIR at Pharmapack in Paris October and at CphI Worldwide in Milan in November.

"Everyone benefits from SensAIR: patients, their relatives and also doctors. This device is an innovative medical device which, when worn on the body, delivers up to 20 ml of biologics subcutaneously to the patient," says Oliver Haferbeck, Head of the Advanced Technology & Innovation Unit at Gerresheimer and CEO of Sensile-Medical AG. He explains that patients gain significantly in quality of life because they can administer their medication themselves at home. The easy-to-use concept ensures that the patient does not have to carry out any lengthy and complicated preparation steps but can operate the device easily.

More quality of life for the patient

To date, many patients with a wide variety of indications have to endure long and stressful infusions in a hospital setting to treat their condition. How much easier would it be if patients could carry out the treatment at home? SensAIRmakes life easier for these patients, as they can care for themselves over a longer period of time and - depending on the indication - only need to visit the doctor or hospital for check-ups.

The SensAIR drug delivery device is characterized by a simple concept which can be cost-effectively adapted to different needs, especially patient needs.
A simple concept

The SensAIR drug delivery device is characterized by a simple concept which can be cost-effectively adapted to different needs, especially patient needs. Gerresheimer thus offers a platform solution which provides a wide range of options with regard to the biologic to be applied, starting with the drug flow rate (0.15-1.00 ml/min), through type (for example glass cartridge) and volume (up to 20ml) of the primary packaging, to connectivity. The electronic module can easily be removed from the device after use. This is an important contribution to sustainability.

With this focus, SensAIR is attractive to the market even with varying quantities of devices per year, as existing developments and processes can be adapted in the shortest possible time. The existing technologies and know-how, which have already proven themselves in the market, are consistently pursued in SensAIR. This is a significant advantage in terms of time-to-market, among other things by quickly enabling clinical trials.

Gerresheimer is therefore both a partner for the SensAIRdevice and a supplier and manufacturer of the primary packaging, i.e. the cartridge containing the active ingredient. This represents significant added value as a long-term partner and system supplier.

More about SensAIR

On-Body Devices (gerresheimer.com)

Gerresheimer at Pharmapack Paris and CPhI Worldwide in Milano in October and November.

Gerresheimer presents its sustainable innovations and solutions at Pharmapack on October 13 and 14, 2021 in Paris, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 7.2 at Booth B60/B64 and from November 09 to 11 at CPhI Worldwide in Milano, Fiera Milano, Hall 6 at Booth 6J10.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery devices. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence, focus on quality and customers. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generates annual sales of more than €1.4 billion. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GERRESHEIMER AG
06:42aPHARMAPACK 2021 : Gerresheimer with innovative SensAIR platform for first drug delivery de..
PU
06:42aINNOVATIONS AT PHARMAPACK 2021 : Gx InnoSafe - the first easy-fill syringe with passive ne..
PU
06:42aGERRESHEIMER : Gx Elite Vials - injection vials of the best quality, now also ready for fi..
PU
06:42aGX RTF VIALS : depyrogenated sterile ready-to-fill vials for injectables
PU
06:42aGERRESHEIMER AT PHARMAPACK : type II glass injection and infusion bottles for parenteral a..
PU
06:42aGERRESHEIMER ECOLINE : packaging medicines sustainably right from the start
PU
10/08GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
10/07GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
EQ
10/07GERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secur..
DJ
10/05GERRESHEIMER AT PHARMAPACK 2021 : Innovative and sustainable solutions for biotech and pha..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GERRESHEIMER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 476 M 1 705 M 1 705 M
Net income 2021 105 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 969 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 2 493 M 2 885 M 2 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 032
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRESHEIMER AG
Duration : Period :
Gerresheimer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRESHEIMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 79,40 €
Average target price 101,21 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dietmar Siemssen Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Metzner Chief Financial Officer
Axel Herberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodor Stuth Member-Supervisory Board
Udo Johannes Vetter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRESHEIMER AG-9.52%2 885
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.13%209 884
MEDTRONIC PLC6.94%168 590
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.65%68 518
HOYA CORPORATION15.63%54 282
DEXCOM, INC.43.11%51 190