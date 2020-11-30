Log in
Gerry Weber International AG: Florian Frank becomes Chief Financial Officer, appointed to the Managing Board until end of March 2024

11/30/2020 | 11:53am EST

11/30/2020 | 11:53am EST
DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Personnel
30.11.2020 / 17:51

30.11.2020 / 17:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

GERRY WEBER: Florian Frank becomes Chief Financial Officer, appointed to the Managing Board until end of March 2024

Halle/Westphalia, 30 November 2020 - In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG appointed Florian Frank (48) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Managing Board as of 1 January 2021. The appointment is set until 31 March 2024. Currently, Florian Frank is appointed Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO). His first appointment to the Managing Board was on 2 October 2018. As CFO, Florian Frank continues to sign responsible for Finance & Controlling, Human Resources, Outbound Logistics, Corporate Sourcing, Capital Markets and Investor Relations.

"We are delighted, that we were able to continue the enormously successful collaboration with Florian Frank in his new role as Chief Financial Officer", says Dr. Tobias Moser, Head of the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG. "As of his first day at GERRY WEBER, Florian Frank has made substantial and critical contributions to the survival and the future organization of the company. His appointment is a clear signal of stability and continuity to meet the upcoming challenges and the next phase of shaping the future of GERRY WEBER", continues Dr. Moser.

In August 2018, Florian Frank supported GERRY WEBER, initially as restructuring consultant. In October of that year, he was appointed Member of the Managing Board for the first time and has ever since signed responsible for the restructuring of GERRY WEBER. Under his aegis, the company was successfully led out of the insolvency proceedings under self-administration. In doing so, the restructuring of the operative business as well as the restructuring of the finances was completed. During the corona-pandemic, the company reliably operates within the expected target corridor, which was adjusted with the outbreak of the pandemic. End of October 2020, GERRY WEBER successfully re-entered the capital market with the admission of all shares to trading.

About GERRY WEBER Group
GERRY WEBER International AG, headquartered in Halle / Westphalia, represents with roughly 2,600 employees one of the largest Fashion- and Lifestyle companies in Europe. The organization distributes modern-classic mainstream womenswear in over 60 countries. GERRY WEBER Group consists of the eponymous brand GERRY WEBER, the young brand TAIFUN and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For further information, visit our website: www.gerryweber.com

Press
Kristina Schütze
Head of Corporate Communications / Pressesprecherin
Phone: +49 5201 185 320
Mobile: +49 172 577 5436
Email: Kristina.Schuetze@gerryweber.com ?

Investor Relations
Gundolf Moritz
Mirnock Consulting GmbH
Phone: +49 6227 732772?
Email: gmoritz@mirnock-consulting.de


30.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: ir@gerryweber.com
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
ISIN: DE000A255G36
WKN: A255G3
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1151672

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151672  30.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151672&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
