21.12.2023 / 16:32 CET/CEST
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 22, 2023
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 22, 2023
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/

Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet:http://group.gerryweber.com

 
