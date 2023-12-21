EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 22, 2023
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 22, 2023
Address: https://group.gerryweber.com/de/presse/publikationen/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
