    GWI2   DE000A255G36

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/09/2021 | 07:47am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG / Preliminary announcement on the 
disclosure of financial statements 
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 
114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-09 / 13:46 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-reports.html 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Gerry Weber International AG 
              Neulehenstraße 8 
              33790 Halle/Westfalen 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://group.gerryweber.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225014 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225014&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 07:46 ET (11:46 GMT)

