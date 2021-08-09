DGAP-AFR : GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG / Preliminary announcement on the
disclosure of financial statements
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles
114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-reports.html
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
