DGAP-DD : Gerry Weber International AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
08.07.2021 / 10:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Gedat
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Gerry Weber International AG
b) LEI
529900PGN4LKDAV34J75
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G36
b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares as part of a capital increase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.90 EUR 249995.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.90 EUR 249995.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-07; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
69505 08.07.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 08, 2021 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)