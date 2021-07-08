Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GERRY WEBER International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI2   DE000A255G36

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Gerry Weber International AG english

07/08/2021 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
08.07.2021 / 10:46 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Alexander 
 
 Last name(s):  Gedat 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Gerry Weber International AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900PGN4LKDAV34J75 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A255G36 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Subscription of shares as part of a capital increase 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 15.90 EUR     249995.70 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 15.90 EUR     249995.70 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-07; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Gerry Weber International AG 
              Neulehenstraße 8 
              33790 Halle/Westfalen 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://group.gerryweber.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69505 08.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)

All news about GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
04:48aDGAP-DD  : Gerry Weber International AG english
DJ
04:48aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
05/27PRESS RELEASE  : Gerry Weber International AG: Quarterly statement: GERRY WEBER ..
DJ
05/27GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Quarterly statement: GERRY WEBER International AG..
EQ
04/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL  : Revenues and EBITDA of GERRY WEBER reach forecast l..
PU
04/30PRESS RELEASE : Gerry Weber International AG: Revenues and EBITDA of GERRY WEBER..
DJ
04/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Revenues and EBITDA of GERRY WEBER reach forecast..
EQ
04/28DGAP-AFR  : GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the public..
DJ
04/28GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
03/29GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL  : to sell Ravenna Park logistics centre to majority s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 270 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2021 -43,0 M -50,7 M -50,7 M
Net Debt 2021 226 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 -50,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
GERRY WEBER International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,50 €
Average target price 29,00 €
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus Chief Executive Officer
Florian Frank Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Moser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Charlotte Weber-Dresselhaus Member-Supervisory Board
Olaf Dieckmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-12.06%26
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.26%405 380
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL40.69%153 292
ESSILORLUXOTTICA21.66%81 827
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA39.74%70 606
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED48.41%62 660