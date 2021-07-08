DGAP-DD : Gerry Weber International AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.07.2021 / 10:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Gedat 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gerry Weber International AG b) LEI 529900PGN4LKDAV34J75 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A255G36 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription of shares as part of a capital increase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 15.90 EUR 249995.70 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 15.90 EUR 249995.70 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-07; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

