  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GERRY WEBER International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI2   DE000A255G36

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/27 11:36:23 am EDT
22.80 EUR    0.00%
05/13GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Loss of half of the registered share capital
EQ
05/13GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Loss of half of the registered share capital
EQ
03/31GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : GERRY WEBER International AG: Preliminary figures indicate that earnings forecast for fiscal year 2021 will be exceeded
EQ
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/28/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.05.2022 / 18:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 30, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/German/4200/quartalsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://ir.gerryweber.com/websites/gerryweber/English/4200/interim-reports.html

28.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1363447  28.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2021 -42,6 M -45,6 M -45,6 M
Net Debt 2021 176 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
GERRY WEBER International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,80 €
Average target price 52,00 €
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus Chief Executive Officer
Florian Frank Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Lippert Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Gedat Member-Supervisory Board
Sanjay Sharma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-41.24%30
LANCY CO., LTD.-20.56%1 664
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-22.23%1 059
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-18.71%547
JNBY DESIGN LIMITED-31.29%541
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED-25.82%461