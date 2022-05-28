GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
05/28/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Gerry Weber International AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
28.05.2022 / 18:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Gerry Weber International AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year