GERRY WEBER International AG: Essen Local Court rescheduled the date for pronouncement of a decision on the confirmation of the company's restructuring plan to 25 October 2023

In the restructuring case of GERRY WEBER International AG, Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany, the company hereby gives notice that the Essen Local Court has rescheduled the date for the pronouncement of a decision on the confirmation of the company's restructuring plan to Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 1:00 p.m., room 156 in the main building of the Essen Local Court, Zweigertstr. 52, 45130 Essen, Germany.

