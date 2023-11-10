GERRY WEBER International AG: Restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG is legally binding
Halle/Westphalia, November 10, 2023 – The restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG has become legally binding and can be implemented. The Essen Restructuring Court had confirmed the restructuring plan on October 25, 2023, after it was adopted with the required majorities at the discussion and voting meeting on August 18, 2023.
A complete capital cut is part of the restructuring measures. The capital cut comprises on the one hand the reduction of the share capital to zero, so that the current shareholders of GERRY WEBER International AG will leave without compensation and the shares will no longer be listed on the stock exchange. On the other hand, the capital cut includes a capital increase to EUR 50,000.00. The new shares are to be fully subscribed by a seed investor, GWI Holding S.à r.l. with registered office in Luxembourg.
The registration of the capital measures in the commercial register shall be conducted in a timely manner.
Gerry Weber International AG is a Germany-based fashion and lifestyle company with focus on apparel for women. The Company owns the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON. It operates through two segments: GERRY WEBER Core Retail and GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale. The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment comprises retail of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON. The GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale segment includes wholesale activities of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON. The Company is active in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada, among others.