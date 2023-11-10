EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

GERRY WEBER International AG: Restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG is legally binding



10-Nov-2023 / 10:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GERRY WEBER International AG: Restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG is legally binding

Halle/Westphalia, November 10, 2023 – The restructuring plan of GERRY WEBER International AG has become legally binding and can be implemented. The Essen Restructuring Court had confirmed the restructuring plan on October 25, 2023, after it was adopted with the required majorities at the discussion and voting meeting on August 18, 2023.

A complete capital cut is part of the restructuring measures. The capital cut comprises on the one hand the reduction of the share capital to zero, so that the current shareholders of GERRY WEBER International AG will leave without compensation and the shares will no longer be listed on the stock exchange. On the other hand, the capital cut includes a capital increase to EUR 50,000.00. The new shares are to be fully subscribed by a seed investor, GWI Holding S.à r.l. with registered office in Luxembourg.

The registration of the capital measures in the commercial register shall be conducted in a timely manner.

The management board

Notifying Person:

Florian Frank

Member of the management board

Tel.: +49 5201 185-140

ir@gerryweber.com