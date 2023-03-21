Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GERRY WEBER International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI2   DE000A255G36

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36:08 2023-03-20 pm EDT
5.750 EUR   -0.86%
05:21aGerry Weber International : Reopen­ings of GERRY WEBER with new store design in Spain.
PU
03/02Gerry Weber International : Niklas Adamkiewicz is new Director e-Commerce at GERRY WEBER
PU
03/02Gerry Weber International : 50 years of gerry - gerry weber celebrates anniversary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GERRY WEBER International : Reopen­ings of GERRY WEBER with new store design in Spain.

03/21/2023 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
back to overview Reopen­ings of GERRY WEBER with new store design in Spain. March 21, 2023

Halle/Westphalia, Germany, 20.03.2023 - GERRY WEBER is pleased to announce, the reopening of the shops-in-store in Santander and València, Spain.

Earlier this month, fashion-loving Spaniards, residents and tourists have been able to enjoy an even better shopping experience at two newly opened GERRY WEBER shops in Santander and Pintor Sorolla, València. With the reopenings, the German fashion & lifestyle company has implemented its new store design in shop-in-store concept for the first time and is therefore celebrating its premiere in Spain.

The shops in Santander and Pintor Sorolla, València, exclusively carry the GERRY WEBER brand. The SAMOON brand can also be found at El Corte Inglés however at the locations Avenida de Francia and Neuvo Centro.

The modern shop-in-store makes the brand positioning and the very special GERRY spirit even more tangible by featuring bright, warm colours, natural materials, clear lines and a clear presentation of merchandise.

"In addition to many years of successful cooperation, we also share with El Corte Inglés a high standard of quality and a common understanding of what kind of shopping experience customers want. That is why I am very pleased that we were able to celebrate the premiere of our new shop-in-store design in Spain in the department stores of El Corte Inglés," says Bobby Faas, Director Retail Stores & Concessions Europe at GERRY WEBER, commenting on the successful re-openings.

The initial response was better than expected. The newly designed, modern and inviting shops immediately convinced our customers. The teams on site are also very happy about their newly designed workplace and about the inspiring encounters and exchanges with customers about the "new Gerry".

About the GERRY WEBER Group
Headquartered in Halle/Westphalia and employing some 2,100 people, GERRY WEBER International AG is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in Europe. The company sells trend-oriented modern classic mainstream fashion in 54 countries. In addition to the GERRY WEBER brand, the GERRY WEBER Group also owns the younger TAIFUN brand and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For more information, visit www.gerryweber.com

Contact
Christina Herrmann
Head of Corporate Communications / Pressesprecherin
Tel.: +49 5201 185 320. Mobil: +49 1511 695 4935
Mail: christina.herrmann@gerryweber.com

back to overview
Download Press Release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gerry Weber International AG published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 09:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
05:21aGerry Weber International : Reopen­ings of GERRY WEBER with new store design in Spain.
PU
03/02Gerry Weber International : Niklas Adamkiewicz is new Director e-Commerce at GERRY WEBER
PU
03/02Gerry Weber International : 50 years of gerry - gerry weber celebrates anniversary
PU
2022Gerry Weber International : Brigitte Daniel­mey­er starts as Brand Director GERRY WEBER
PU
2022Transcript : GERRY WEBER International AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 202..
CI
2022GERRY WEBER International AG Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022GERRY WEBER International reports noticeably higher normalised EBITDA and confirms guid..
EQ
2022More Personal Re­spons­ib­il­ity And : GERRY WEBER gears its new working time concept ZEIT..
PU
2022Dd : Gerry Weber International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
2022Dd : Gerry Weber International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 330 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2022 -28,4 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net Debt 2022 134 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,12 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
GERRY WEBER International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,75 €
Average target price 40,00 €
Spread / Average Target 596%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus Chief Executive Officer
Florian Frank Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Lippert Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Gedat Member-Supervisory Board
Sanjay Sharma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-16.06%8
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.33%431 833
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL21.80%197 090
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA13.93%84 261
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-4.05%77 452
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.41%37 419