Halle/Westphalia, Germany, 20.03.2023 - GERRY WEBER is pleased to announce, the reopening of the shops-in-store in Santander and València, Spain.

Earlier this month, fashion-loving Spaniards, residents and tourists have been able to enjoy an even better shopping experience at two newly opened GERRY WEBER shops in Santander and Pintor Sorolla, València. With the reopenings, the German fashion & lifestyle company has implemented its new store design in shop-in-store concept for the first time and is therefore celebrating its premiere in Spain.

The shops in Santander and Pintor Sorolla, València, exclusively carry the GERRY WEBER brand. The SAMOON brand can also be found at El Corte Inglés however at the locations Avenida de Francia and Neuvo Centro.

The modern shop-in-store makes the brand positioning and the very special GERRY spirit even more tangible by featuring bright, warm colours, natural materials, clear lines and a clear presentation of merchandise.

"In addition to many years of successful cooperation, we also share with El Corte Inglés a high standard of quality and a common understanding of what kind of shopping experience customers want. That is why I am very pleased that we were able to celebrate the premiere of our new shop-in-store design in Spain in the department stores of El Corte Inglés," says Bobby Faas, Director Retail Stores & Concessions Europe at GERRY WEBER, commenting on the successful re-openings.

The initial response was better than expected. The newly designed, modern and inviting shops immediately convinced our customers. The teams on site are also very happy about their newly designed workplace and about the inspiring encounters and exchanges with customers about the "new Gerry".

About the GERRY WEBER Group

Headquartered in Halle/Westphalia and employing some 2,100 people, GERRY WEBER International AG is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in Europe. The company sells trend-oriented modern classic mainstream fashion in 54 countries. In addition to the GERRY WEBER brand, the GERRY WEBER Group also owns the younger TAIFUN brand and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For more information, visit www.gerryweber.com

Contact

Christina Herrmann

Head of Corporate Communications / Pressesprecherin

Tel.: +49 5201 185 320. Mobil: +49 1511 695 4935

Mail: christina.herrmann@gerryweber.com

