Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO at GERRY WEBER - Alexander Gedat strives to return to the Su­per­vis­ory Board

March 25, 2021

Halle/Westphalia, March 25th, 2021 - Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is the new CEO at GERRY WEBER: At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG appointed the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) as the new CEO for a three-year term, taking effect from the end of the corporation's 2021 Annual General Assembly. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus takes over the position from Alexander Gedat, who assumed the role temporarily in February 2020. Alexander Gedat, who will remain CEO until the end of the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2021, strives to be elected to the Supervisory Board at the Annual Meeting and is willing to assume the role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The GERRY WEBER Board will thus be made up of Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Florian Frank.

Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus has been a member of the Board of the GERRY WEBER Group since August 2020. In her role as the COO, she is responsible for the design, production, procurement, and marketing/communication and will now also be taking on the responsibility for sales from Alexander Gedat. Before taking up her post in Halle/Westphalia, the 58-yearold was Board Member for purchasing, marketing and IT at Katag AG in Bielefeld. She was appointed a member of the Katag AG Management Board in 2010 and previously headed, among other things, the strategic coordination of purchasing and sales as well as the company's expansion management. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus started her career at the department store group Horten AG and has been working in the fashion industry for almost 40 years.

'We are incredibly pleased that we were able to win Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus for the CEO position and are certain that we are taking the right step at the right time,' says Dr Tobias Moser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus has been a key player in paving the way back to success over the past few months, together with the other two Board members, and has brought strong focus on execution and put the GERRY WEBER brand back on track. Alexander Gedat has been successfully navigating the company as the current CEO through what some would argue to be the most challenging time - following the insolvency proceedings in self-administration. Together he and Florian Frank initiated all the necessary measures to secure the company's future when the pandemic started. They have significantly strengthened management team and operations of the business. With liquidity secured we look forward to growing GERRY WEBER back into the strong business it once was.'

'The employees at GERRY WEBER have achieved incredible things over the past three years', says Alexander Gedat. 'The fact that I have been able to accompany and actively shape this path for over a year as CEO makes me very proud. In the meantime, GERRY WEBER has managed to position itself well to the point that external circumstances can no longer throw the company off course as quickly. I sincerely wish Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus all the success in the world - I have no doubt that she and Florian Frank will guide GERRY WEBER to a sound and secure future.'

Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus is looking forward to her extended role as the CEO: 'I feel very blessed to work with Florian and an incredibly motivated team. I'm grateful for the trust that the Supervisory Board has placed in me - and also for the trust of our employees, who have all blown me away since I started at GERRY WEBER! We are optimistic about our future and want to build on our previous success with GERRY WEBER by again becoming the leader in the Modern Classic Mainstream segment.'

About GERRY WEBER Group

With around 2,600 employees, GERRY WEBER International AG, headquartered in Halle/Westphalia, is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle enterprises in Europe. The enterprise distributes trendy fashion internationally in Modern Classic Mainstream to over 60 countries. The GERRY WEBER Group has its own brand with the same name, GERRY WEBER, and also includes its younger brand TAIFUN, and the plus-size brand SAMOON. You can find further information online at: www.gerryweber.com

Press Contact

Kristina Schütze

Head of Corporate Communications / Press spokesperson

Phone: +49 5201 185 320

Mobile: +49 172 577 5436

Email: kristina.schuetze@gerryweber.com

Contact Investor Relations

Dr. Andrea Rolvering

Investor Relations

Mobile: +49 157 57103411

Email: andrea.rolvering@gerryweber.com

