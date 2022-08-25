Log in
    GWI2   DE000A255G36

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  03:43 2022-08-25 am EDT
14.80 EUR   -1.33%
GERRY WEBER International : with new store concept

08/25/2022 | 10:48am EDT
GERRY WEBER with new store concept August 25, 2022

Halle/Westphalia, 25.08.2022 - Several new stores and reopenings are scheduled for this autumn, and the GERRY WEBER Group is relying on its new store concept. Individual elements have already been successfully tested at the GERRY WEBER store in Münster in recent months.

With the new store design, the company now wants to make the new positioning of the brand and the GERRY spirit tangible at the point of sale.
"We want to create a place of inspiration. An ambience in which our customers feel comfortable and can discover new things, which invites them to linger and exchange ideas and where they like to come back," says Anja Hecht-Meinhardt, Managing Director Retail. The aim is to offer customers a genuine shopping experience and to convey the feeling of being a "guest at GERRY".

Already in the entrance area, customers will be surprised with signature furniture. The centrepiece of the new store "by women for women" is the large community table, which offers plenty of space for merchandise and can be used multifunctionally for in-store events. But there is also a lot to discover around it. Light, warm colours, natural materials, clear lines, a modern and tidy presentation of goods and the staging of the "Look of the Week". Large, pleasantly lit changing rooms as well as the girlfriends' cabin also ensure the feel-good and fun factor during the fitting. The ample seating invites you to relax. The classic checkout counter gives way to a service counter with coffee bar and mobile phone charging station and becomes a place of communication. Screens in the display windows and in the store itself, as well as tablets, make it possible to dive even deeper into the brand and product worlds and also ensure a stronger interlinking of online and offline.

The new store concept with the working title "Strong Women" was developed in cooperation with the Dan Pearlman Group, Berlin, under the direction of Creative Director Marius Bell and his team. And true to the motto "Support your locals", GERRY WEBER also relies on local partners for the implementation. Tatjana Rothermundt, Head of Retail Experience, says: "For such a strategically important project, it's good to know that we have creative, innovative and high-performance partners at our side and in our vicinity who share our understanding of quality."

Stapelbroek, Legden, is responsible for the concept and implementation of the shop construction, the lighting concept was created by PROLICHT Deutschland, Team Berlin, the lounge furniture comes from COR Sitzmöbel, Rheda-Wiedenbrück, the floor coverings from Windmöller, Augustdorf, the curtains from DELIUS, Bielefeld, and the carpeting from Object-Carpet, Denkendorf.

About the GERRY WEBER Group
Headquartered in Halle/Westphalia and employing some 2,100 people, GERRY WEBER International AG is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in Europe. The company sells trend-oriented modern classic mainstream fashion in 54 countries. In addition to the GERRY WEBER brand, the GERRY WEBER Group also owns the younger TAIFUN brand and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For more information, visit www.gerryweber.com

Contact Christina Herrmann
Head of Corporate Communications / Pressesprecherin
Tel.: +49 5201 185 320
Mobil: +49 1511 695 4935
Mail: christina.herrmann@gerryweber.com

Disclaimer

Gerry Weber International AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 14:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 360 M 359 M 359 M
Net income 2022 -13,6 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
GERRY WEBER International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus Chief Executive Officer
Florian Frank Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Lippert Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Gedat Member-Supervisory Board
Sanjay Sharma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-61.34%19
LANCY CO., LTD.-4.26%1 958
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-25.57%990
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-20.06%525
JNBY DESIGN LIMITED-39.44%477
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED-25.52%450