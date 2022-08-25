GERRY WEBER International : with new store concept

back to overview

Halle/Westphalia, 25.08.2022 - Several new stores and reopenings are scheduled for this autumn, and the GERRY WEBER Group is relying on its new store concept. Individual elements have already been successfully tested at the GERRY WEBER store in Münster in recent months.

With the new store design, the company now wants to make the new positioning of the brand and the GERRY spirit tangible at the point of sale.

"We want to create a place of inspiration. An ambience in which our customers feel comfortable and can discover new things, which invites them to linger and exchange ideas and where they like to come back," says Anja Hecht-Meinhardt, Managing Director Retail. The aim is to offer customers a genuine shopping experience and to convey the feeling of being a "guest at GERRY".

Already in the entrance area, customers will be surprised with signature furniture. The centrepiece of the new store "by women for women" is the large community table, which offers plenty of space for merchandise and can be used multifunctionally for in-store events. But there is also a lot to discover around it. Light, warm colours, natural materials, clear lines, a modern and tidy presentation of goods and the staging of the "Look of the Week". Large, pleasantly lit changing rooms as well as the girlfriends' cabin also ensure the feel-good and fun factor during the fitting. The ample seating invites you to relax. The classic checkout counter gives way to a service counter with coffee bar and mobile phone charging station and becomes a place of communication. Screens in the display windows and in the store itself, as well as tablets, make it possible to dive even deeper into the brand and product worlds and also ensure a stronger interlinking of online and offline.

The new store concept with the working title "Strong Women" was developed in cooperation with the Dan Pearlman Group, Berlin, under the direction of Creative Director Marius Bell and his team. And true to the motto "Support your locals", GERRY WEBER also relies on local partners for the implementation. Tatjana Rothermundt, Head of Retail Experience, says: "For such a strategically important project, it's good to know that we have creative, innovative and high-performance partners at our side and in our vicinity who share our understanding of quality."

Stapelbroek, Legden, is responsible for the concept and implementation of the shop construction, the lighting concept was created by PROLICHT Deutschland, Team Berlin, the lounge furniture comes from COR Sitzmöbel, Rheda-Wiedenbrück, the floor coverings from Windmöller, Augustdorf, the curtains from DELIUS, Bielefeld, and the carpeting from Object-Carpet, Denkendorf.

About the GERRY WEBER Group

Headquartered in Halle/Westphalia and employing some 2,100 people, GERRY WEBER International AG is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in Europe. The company sells trend-oriented modern classic mainstream fashion in 54 countries. In addition to the GERRY WEBER brand, the GERRY WEBER Group also owns the younger TAIFUN brand and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For more information, visit www.gerryweber.com

