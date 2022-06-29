|
Gerry Weber International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.06.2022 / 14:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Florian
|Last name(s):
|Frank
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Gerry Weber International AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G36
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.69 EUR
|72847.42 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.69 EUR
|72847.42 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|Sales 2022
360 M
379 M
379 M
|Net income 2022
-13,6 M
-14,3 M
-14,3 M
|Net Debt 2022
187 M
197 M
197 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-1,26x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
17,3 M
18,2 M
18,2 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,57x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 100
|Free-Float
|21,1%
|Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|14,00 €
|Average target price
|52,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|271%