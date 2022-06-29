Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GERRY WEBER International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI2   DE000A255G36

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  08:42 2022-06-29 am EDT
16.50 EUR   +17.86%
08:31aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/14GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/14GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gerry Weber International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/29/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.06.2022 / 14:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Frank

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerry Weber International AG

b) LEI
529900PGN4LKDAV34J75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255G36

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.69 EUR 72847.42 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.69 EUR 72847.42 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76489  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386859&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
08:31aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
06/14GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
06/14GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
05/31GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : Information pursuant to Section 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A ..
PU
05/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : Annual financial report 2021
PU
05/30TRANSCRIPT : GERRY WEBER International AG, 2021 Earnings Call, May 30, 2022
CI
05/30GERRY WEBER International AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : Q1 statement 2022
PU
05/30GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : FY 2021 sees GERRY WEBER return to profitability
EQ
05/30GERRY WEBER International AG Provides Consolidated Sales Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 360 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2022 -13,6 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,3 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
GERRY WEBER International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,00 €
Average target price 52,00 €
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus Chief Executive Officer
Florian Frank Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Lippert Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Gedat Member-Supervisory Board
Sanjay Sharma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-63.92%18
LANCY CO., LTD.-18.95%1 695
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-18.37%1 110
JNBY DESIGN LIMITED-24.52%594
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-17.95%551
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED-33.58%405