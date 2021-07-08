|
Gerry Weber International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.07.2021 / 10:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Alexander
|Last name(s):
|Gedat
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Gerry Weber International AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G36
b) Nature of the transaction
|Subscription of shares as part of a capital increase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|15.90 EUR
|249995.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|15.90 EUR
|249995.70 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|
|Neulehenstraße 8
|
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://group.gerryweber.com
|
|
