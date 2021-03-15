Log in
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

(GWI2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Gerry Weber International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged

03/15/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Annual Report 
Gerry Weber International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and 
earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged 
2021-03-15 / 18:28 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
GERRY WEBER International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and 
earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged 
- GERRY WEBER International AG will file an application for the appointment of a new auditor without delay 
- New date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 will be announced as soon as 
possible 
Halle/ Westphalia, 15 March 2021 - The auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC) has 
provided advisory services to GERRY WEBER International AG in 2020 with regard to the financing of the company. For 
this reason, PwC has today informed GERRY WEBER International AG that, from PwC's point of view, there are concerns of 
bias pursuant to sections 319 para. 2 of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and that PwC is therefore not 
permitted to conduct the audit. 
The consequence for GERRY WEBER Group is that the audit and adoption of the annual financial statements 2020, the audit 
and approval of the consolidated financial statements 2020 and the corresponding publications will be delayed. "For 
GERRY WEBER group, this development is not pleasant news, we are slowed down by a circumstance beyond our control", 
says Florian Frank, CFO of GERRY WEBER International AG. "Our forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remains 
unchanged and the further development of GERRY WEBER is not at risk". 
With respect to the financial year 2020, GERRY WEBER International AG continues to expect consolidated revenue between 
EUR 260 million and EUR 280 million. GERRY WEBER International AG further continues to expect the Group's normalized 
EBITDA (excl. the effects resulting from the amended lease accounting to IFRS 16 applicable as of April 2019) to come 
in at a negative medium double-digit million amount. 
For the current financial year 2021, GERRY WEBER International AG expects again a consolidated revenue between EUR 260 
million and EUR 280 million. This revenue forecast reflects the expected negative impact of COVID-19. Since December 
2020 GERRY WEBER has been exposed to new burdens due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite these, the Group's normalized 
EBITDA (excl. the effects resulting from the amended lease accounting to IFRS 16) for 2021 is expected to substantially 
improve but still come in at a negative low double-digit million amount. 
The Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG will file an application with the District Court for the 
appointment of a new auditor in accordance with section 318 German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB) without 
delay. The Company will then announce a new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial 
statements 2020 as soon as possible. 
About GERRY WEBER Group 
GERRY WEBER International AG, headquartered in Halle / Westphalia represents with roughly 2,600 employees one of the 
largest Fashion- and Lifestyle companies in Europe. The organization distributes modern-classic mainstream womenswear 
in over 60 countries. GERRY WEBER Group consists of the eponymous brand GERRY WEBER, the young brand TAIFUN and the 
plus-size brand SAMOON. For further Information, visit our website: www.gerryweber.com 
Investor Relations Contact 
Dr. Andrea Rolvering 
Investor Relations 
Mobile: +49 157 57103411 
Email: andrea.rolvering@gerryweber.com 
Press Contact 
Kristina Schütze 
Head of Corporate Communications / Press Spokeswoman 
Phone: +49 5201 185 320 
Mobile: +49 172 577 5436 
Email: kristina.schuetze@gerryweber.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Gerry Weber International AG 
              Neulehenstraße 8 
              33790 Halle/Westfalen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)5201 185-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)5201 5857 
E-mail:       ir@gerryweber.com 
Internet:     http://group.gerryweber.com 
ISIN:         DE000A255G36 
WKN:          A255G3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard) 
EQS News ID:  1175738 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175738 2021-03-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 517 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2019 -587 M -700 M -700 M
Net Debt 2019 148 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 562
Free-Float 100%
Chart GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
GERRY WEBER International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johannes Ehling Chairman-Management Board
Florian Frank Chief Financial Officer
Ernst Friedrich Schröder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Charlotte Weber-Dresselhaus Member-Supervisory Board
Olaf Dieckmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG-6.53%27
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE10.28%339 060
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL8.48%119 205
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9.56%72 943
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA14.16%55 614
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-12.05%39 894
