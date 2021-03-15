PRESS RELEASE : Gerry Weber International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
Gerry Weber International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and
earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged
2021-03-15 / 18:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate News
GERRY WEBER International AG: Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 delayed - turnover and
earnings forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remain unchanged
- GERRY WEBER International AG will file an application for the appointment of a new auditor without delay
- New date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 will be announced as soon as
possible
Halle/ Westphalia, 15 March 2021 - The auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC) has
provided advisory services to GERRY WEBER International AG in 2020 with regard to the financing of the company. For
this reason, PwC has today informed GERRY WEBER International AG that, from PwC's point of view, there are concerns of
bias pursuant to sections 319 para. 2 of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch) and that PwC is therefore not
permitted to conduct the audit.
The consequence for GERRY WEBER Group is that the audit and adoption of the annual financial statements 2020, the audit
and approval of the consolidated financial statements 2020 and the corresponding publications will be delayed. "For
GERRY WEBER group, this development is not pleasant news, we are slowed down by a circumstance beyond our control",
says Florian Frank, CFO of GERRY WEBER International AG. "Our forecast for the financial years 2020 and 2021 remains
unchanged and the further development of GERRY WEBER is not at risk".
With respect to the financial year 2020, GERRY WEBER International AG continues to expect consolidated revenue between
EUR 260 million and EUR 280 million. GERRY WEBER International AG further continues to expect the Group's normalized
EBITDA (excl. the effects resulting from the amended lease accounting to IFRS 16 applicable as of April 2019) to come
in at a negative medium double-digit million amount.
For the current financial year 2021, GERRY WEBER International AG expects again a consolidated revenue between EUR 260
million and EUR 280 million. This revenue forecast reflects the expected negative impact of COVID-19. Since December
2020 GERRY WEBER has been exposed to new burdens due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite these, the Group's normalized
EBITDA (excl. the effects resulting from the amended lease accounting to IFRS 16) for 2021 is expected to substantially
improve but still come in at a negative low double-digit million amount.
The Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG will file an application with the District Court for the
appointment of a new auditor in accordance with section 318 German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB) without
delay. The Company will then announce a new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial
statements 2020 as soon as possible.
About GERRY WEBER Group
GERRY WEBER International AG, headquartered in Halle / Westphalia represents with roughly 2,600 employees one of the
largest Fashion- and Lifestyle companies in Europe. The organization distributes modern-classic mainstream womenswear
in over 60 countries. GERRY WEBER Group consists of the eponymous brand GERRY WEBER, the young brand TAIFUN and the
plus-size brand SAMOON. For further Information, visit our website: www.gerryweber.com
Investor Relations Contact
Dr. Andrea Rolvering
Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 157 57103411
Email: andrea.rolvering@gerryweber.com
Press Contact
Kristina Schütze
Head of Corporate Communications / Press Spokeswoman
Phone: +49 5201 185 320
Mobile: +49 172 577 5436
Email: kristina.schuetze@gerryweber.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: ir@gerryweber.com
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
ISIN: DE000A255G36
WKN: A255G3
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1175738
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1175738 2021-03-15
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 15, 2021 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)