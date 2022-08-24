Log in
GESCO Annual General Meeting: Proposed resolutions adopted with large majority

08/24/2022 | 10:45am EDT
DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
GESCO Annual General Meeting: Proposed resolutions adopted with large majority

24.08.2022 / 16:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today's Annual General Meeting of GESCO AG complied with the proposals of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and voted in favour of all agenda items with a large majority.

A total of around 53 % of the voting share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and approved the election of the auditor for the financial statements and consolidated financial statements as well as the profit transfer agreement with a subsidiary. In addition, the change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) was approved. All the items on the agenda were approved by at least 98.5% of the votes cast.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration system for Executive Board members presented by the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (ARUG II) with a majority of 82.3%.

The overview of the voting results as well as the presentation and speech by the CEO, Ralph Rumberg, are available on the GESCO website at www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

 

 

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

 

Contact:

Peter Alex

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

 

Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18

Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: ir@gesco.de

Internet: www.gesco.de


24.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1427595

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1427595  24.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1427595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
