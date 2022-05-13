Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Gesco AG
  News
  Summary
    GSC1   DE000A1K0201

GESCO AG

(GSC1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 02:00:28 am EDT
23.20 EUR   +2.20%
Gesco AG: Very good first quarter in 2022

05/13/2022 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Gesco AG: Very good first quarter in 2022

13.05.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Significant increase in order intake and sales
- Positive effects from excellence programmes
- Net profit more than doubled in Q1/2022

With the publication of its quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2021, GESCO AG, an industrial group of medium-sized market and technology leaders listed in the Prime Standard, confirms the preliminary figures already published on 21 April 2022 as part of the virtual financial press and analysts' conference as well as the outlook for the current full year.

All key financial figures improved significantly compared to the same period in the previous year. Incoming orders (Q1/2022: ? 168.8 million; Q1/2021: ? 136.4 million) and sales (Q1/2022: ? 138.1 million; Q1/2021: ? 112.6 million) increased by a good 20% compared to the same quarter last year, while net income (Q1/2022: ? 8.8 million; Q1/2021: ? 4.0 million) more than doubled.

As in the previous year, the now increasingly visible progress in the subsidiaries, not least due to the excellence programmes introduced, is also decisive for the significant improvement in the Group's key figures in the first quarter of 2022.

With the excellent start to the new financial year behind us, the outlook for the full year 2022, which was published on 21 April 2022 at the virtual BPK, is confirmed: Consolidated sales are expected in a range of ? 565 to 585 million, while consolidated net income after minority interests in the range of ? 28.0 to 30.5 million is to be achieved.

The full interim statement for the first quarter of 2022 is available at https://www.gesco.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

 

GESCO Group key figures (IFRS)   01.01.2022-31.03.2022
(continued)		 01.01.2021-31.03.2021
(fortgeführt)		 Change
(in %)
Incoming orders T? 168,784 136,352 23.8%
Sales T? 138,118 112,631 22.6%
EBITDA T? 17,815 11,414 56.1%
EBIT T? 13,343 7,441 79.3%
EBIT margin (in %) % 9.7% 6.6% 305 bp
EBT T? 14,133 7,009 >100%
Group result1) T? 8,821 4,049 >100%
Earnings per share (in ?) ? 0.81 0.37 >100%
Closing price (in ?)2) ? 23.90 15.25 56.7%
Employees3) Number 1,800 1,680 7.1%
 

1) After minority interests. 2) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date. 3) Number as at the balance sheet date

About GESCO:

GESCO AG is an industrial group with market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry with a focus on process technology, resource technology as well as healthcare and infrastructure technology. As a company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG gives private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions of the German industrial SME sector.

 

Contact:

Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18
Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de


13.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gesco AG
Johannisberg 7
42103 Wuppertal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)202 24820 18
Fax: +49 (0)202 2482049
E-mail: ir@gesco.de
Internet: www.gesco.de
ISIN: DE000A1K0201
WKN: A1K020
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351233

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1351233  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 575 M 598 M 598 M
Net income 2022 30,3 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net Debt 2022 22,4 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,12x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 246 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 783
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart GESCO AG
Duration : Period :
Gesco AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESCO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,70 €
Average target price 41,25 €
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Rumberg Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Heimöller Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Große-Allermann Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GESCO AG-10.98%256
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.20%50 961
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.13%34 004
FANUC CORPORATION-19.63%28 867
SANDVIK AB-25.59%23 587
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.47%23 043