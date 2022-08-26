Gesco : Speech of the Executive Board

Speech by Ralph Rumberg (CEO) Annual General Meeting 2022 GESCO AG 24 August 2022 The spoken word shall prevail. Thank you very much, Mr Möllerfriedrich, for your praise of our teams. I am happy to join in! They really did a great job! Good morning ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, dear colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, I also welcome you very warmly to our Annual General Meeting. I also welcome Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs, my future colleague Andrea Holzbauer and our managing directors. They will be available to you at the Market Place during the interruptions of the Annual General Meeting. 1

We create added value. We create real hidden champions. That is what our GESCO stands for! Together with our current - 10 subsidiaries. Strong players in the German SME sector. Internationally oriented. We remain true to ourselves. At the same time, we reinvent ourselves. This is what our NEXT LEVEL - Cross stands for. Our DNA remains - we act with overview and vision. It shows who we are. A successful company. GESCO! However, ... we all know that. Standing still is a step backwards! Uncertain times in particular require a high speed of adaptation. That is the topic of my speech today - Transformation - In Leadership. Four points on this: 1. GESCO stands for a strong phalanx We do more than the competition. That is why we are leading. That is why we were successful in the pandemic. In all companies. That carries us into the future. Our strategy has been the same since 2018 NEXT LEVEL. This means: We are taking GESCO to the next level. And that is what we are doing ... some examples from 2021. 2

Sommer & Strassburger is part of the energy transition - that makes us proud! What is it about? How can biogas be made usable for households? With membrane technology, biogas can be highly concentrated, over 98%. It can then be fed directly into the natural gas grid. Instead of having to be converted into electricity on site. This is a great advantage, because electricity cannot be stored - gas can. Membrane technology is a Sommer & Strassburger speciality. A very innovative membrane technology of our customer is integrated in our pressure pipe plants. With this technology, the dependence on gas imports can be reduced. Other applications are biogas plants that are operated with bio-waste. Not with maize or other feed materials. These pressure pipe plants for biogas treatment are in use worldwide. In the meantime, more than 700 plants have been delivered. We see the use of biogas as an essential contribution to CO2 reduction. Various governments have recognised this and are promoting the technology accordingly. Examples of this: In Kentucky (USA), landfill gas from a landfill is processed for feeding into the gas grid. L'Oréal purchases 40% of the biogas produced there and thus reduces its carbon footprint. In France, Veolia equips wastewater treatment plants with downstream biogas treatment. Germany's largest biogas upgrading plant for bio-LNG is located in Güstrow (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). The 500 GWh biogas upgrading plant will process 150,000 tonnes of agricultural waste into high-puritybio-LNG in the future. With pressure pipe technology from Sommer & Strassburger, of course. Next promising topic. Hydrogen. Hydrogen is the main component of various synthesis gases in the chemical industry for the production of methanol, synthetic fuel or ammonia (fertiliser). Membrane technology is used to recover hydrogen from spent synthesis gases at high pressures. Some test plants are currently running in the USA and Malaysia. All pressure pipe systems from Sommer & Strassburger. 3

The results of the last years of our team are outstanding: Sales up 48% since 2018

EBIT significantly more than doubled

Efficiency increased by 30% Sommer & Strassburger has thus achieved record values in 2021! I think the further potential is obvious. Biogas and hydrogen can be growth drivers in the future. And so to HUBL. "Wafers for the world" says it all! HUBL manufactures customised systems for wafer production. No wafers without HUBL. That sounds provocative - but it is true. In times of chip shortage, an excellent starting position. HUBL serves the who's who of the semiconductor industry in Europe. For customers like Süss Microtec, HUBL manufactures systems for microstructure applications, which are particularly powerful chips. They are part of every future technology. Whether e- mobility, modern medicine, industrial sensor technology or the Internet of Things. The microsystems of the chips consist of sensors, actuators and control electronics whose individual components are only a few micrometres in size. Pure high-tech. Only possible with close cooperation of the developments. At HUBL, we are 4