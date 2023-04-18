Gesco : Annual Report 2022 - financials (3 MB)

"In Agility - with this motto we want to build on our performance in 2022 in the current financial year.

The general conditions remain challeng- ing. We remain on the move. We continue to increase the speed of adaptation, work on our sustainable social contributions and digitalisation.

In 2022, thanks to our speed of adaptation and to the extraordinary commitment of our 1,841 employees, we were able to master the challenges. With success, as you will see when you look at the business figures for 2022 and this annual report."

Andrea Holzbaur, CFO, GESCO SE