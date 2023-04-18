Gesco : Annual Report 2022 - magazine (11 MB)

Editorial

"A world-leading company is exploring the future while making impressive use of the present. It fosters a culture of innovation for superior business models and a leadership culture that transcends traditional boundaries."

We develop our companies according to this stand-

ard. This year�s annual report is also designed

with this idea in mind. It offers you a comprehensive

insight into each of our subsidiaries and our extensive activities. In the past business year, our focus was on the development of a common leadership culture with the objective of developing high performance teams.

The business year already underway is entitled "In Agility". We associate this with a further increase in our speed of adaptation to the challenges of the markets and the tasks that our customers set us.

We are working intensively on highlighting society�s

contributions in order to achieve sustainability in the best sense of the word.

I hope you enjoy reading.