Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Gesco SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSC1   DE000A1K0201

GESCO SE

(GSC1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:03:53 2023-04-18 am EDT
26.90 EUR   -0.37%
01:43aGesco : Annual Report 2022 - financials (3 MB)
PU
01:43aGesco : Annual Report 2022 - magazine (11 MB)
PU
01:31aGesco Se : Growth course continues
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gesco : Annual Report 2022 - magazine (11 MB)

04/18/2023 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GESCO SE Magazine 2022

N E X T L E V E L

In Agility

Profile

GESCO Group bundles the power of the technology- driven SME sector into one share. The spectrum ranges from tool steel to stainless steel containers, from paper sticks to support arms for medical technology. Many of the subsidiaries are market leaders, some in special niches, but all are recognised players with established brands. The ten companies are assigned to three segments oriented towards end-customer markets.

582.3

€ million sales

(previous year: € 488.1 million)

For

25

years

GESCO has been listed on the Stock exchange.

49.4

€ million EBIT

(previous year: € 44.6 million)

3.12

  • earnings per share (previous year: € 2.48)

1,841

employees worldwide

(as of the balance sheet date)

33

locations worldwide

Editorial

"A world-leading company is exploring the future while making impressive use of the present. It fosters a culture of innovation for superior business models and a leadership culture that transcends traditional boundaries."

We develop our companies according to this stand-

ard. This year�s annual report is also designed

with this idea in mind. It offers you a comprehensive

insight into each of our subsidiaries and our extensive activities. In the past business year, our focus was on the development of a common leadership culture with the objective of developing high performance teams.

The business year already underway is entitled "In Agility". We associate this with a further increase in our speed of adaptation to the challenges of the markets and the tasks that our customers set us.

We are working intensively on highlighting society�s

contributions in order to achieve sustainability in the best sense of the word.

I hope you enjoy reading.

Ralph Rumberg, CEO GESCO SE

Disclaimer

Gesco AG published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GESCO SE
01:43aGesco : Annual Report 2022 - financials (3 MB)
PU
01:43aGesco : Annual Report 2022 - magazine (11 MB)
PU
01:31aGesco Se : Growth course continues
EQ
03/07GESCO SE publishes preliminary figures 2022
EQ
01/10Gesco Se : Subsidiary SVT closes transaction
EQ
01/05Gesco Se : Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed
EQ
2022Afr : Gesco AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quart..
EQ
2022Gesco AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September..
CI
2022Gesco Ag : Group earnings for the first nine months already at the level of the full year ..
EQ
2022Gesco Ag : Subsidiary SVT makes an acquisition
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 580 M 634 M 634 M
Net income 2022 31,8 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net Debt 2022 25,7 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,19x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 293 M 320 M 320 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart GESCO SE
Duration : Period :
Gesco SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESCO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,00 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Rumberg Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Holzbaur Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Möllerfriedrich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Heimöller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nanna Rapp Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GESCO SE12.03%320
ATLAS COPCO AB5.40%59 013
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.82%40 931
FANUC CORPORATION17.65%32 594
SANDVIK AB19.21%26 879
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.79%23 724
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer