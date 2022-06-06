Gesher I Acquisition : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 5, 2022

GESHER I ACQUISITION CORP.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Cayman Islands 001-40897 N/A (State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

Hagag Towers, North Tower, Floor 24

Haarba 28, Tel Aviv, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(212)993-1562

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one redeemable warrant GIACU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share GIAC The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Redeemable warrants, exercisable for ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share GIACW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.03Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The information relating to the Note included in Item 8.01 is incorporated by reference in this item to the extent required herein.

Item 8.01Other Events.

On June 5, 2022, Gesher I Sponsor LLC (the "Sponsor") loaned to Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") an aggregate of $250,000 for working capital purposes. The loan is evidenced by a promissory note (the "Note") which is non-interest bearing and payable upon the consummation by the Company of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities (a "Business Combination"). Upon consummation of a Business Combination, the Sponsor will have the option, but not the obligation, to convert the principal balance of the Note, in whole or in part, into warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company, each to purchase one ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Warrants issued as a result of conversion of the Note will be identical to the warrants issued by the Company in its initial public offering.

If the Company does not consummate a Business Combination the Note will not be repaid and all amounts owed under the Note will be forgiven except to the extent that the Company has funds available to it outside of its trust account established in connection with the initial public offering (the "Trust Account"). The issuance of the Note was exempt pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The foregoing summary of the Note is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Note, which is filed as an exhibit hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

Exhibit Description 10.1 Promissory Note dated June 5, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 6, 2022

GESHER I ACQUISITION CORP. By: /s/ Ezra Gardner Name: Ezra Gardner Title: Chief Executive Officer

2