1844 Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company with a focus on the metals and underexplored regions Gaspe, Nunavik, Quebec. The principal business of the Company is the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Vortex, Native Copper, and Lac Crystal. The Vortex is a copper, molybdenum, and gold project, located approximately 25 kilometers (km) west of Murdochville with 40 claims and having an area of about 24 square kilometers. The Vortex Property is located inside the tectonic province of the Appalachians in the Gaspe Peninsula. The Native Copper Project, situated west of the Municipality of Chandler, is composed of about 295 claims divided into four sectors, Native Copper South, North-West, North-East and Central and has seven known indicators: Ruisseau Bleu, T.Nelson 1 and 2,Fer a Cheval-1, Ruisseau Cantin,Riviere St-Jean South, Route 102 S-W, and Jean-Baptiste Beaudin. The Lac Crystal Project is comprised of about 44 claims.