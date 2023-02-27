Gestamp Automoción S A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
02/27/2023 | 01:43pm EST
Audit Report on Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor
GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Management Report
for the year ended December 31, 2022
AUDIT REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT
AUDITOR
(Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the
Spanish-language version prevails
Audit report on the consolidated financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A. (the parent) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2022, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the consolidated cash flow statement, and the notes thereto, for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of consolidated equity and the consolidated financial position of the Group at December 31, 2022 and of its financial performance and its consolidated cash flows, for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), and other provisions in the regulatory framework applicable in Spain.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned requirements.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Measurement of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment
Description As explained in notes 10 and 11 to the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position, at December 31, 2022, the Group had goodwill, other intangible assets, and property, plant, and equipment in the respective amounts of 127,467 thousand, 401,437 thousand, and 4,645,651 thousand euros. Management conducts impairment tests annually for cash generating units (CGUs) with goodwill, assets assigned indefinite useful lives or property, plant, and equipment with indications of the impairment. These impairment tests are made by calculating value in use based on a cash flow discount rate forecasted in CGU budgeted projections. The related analyses require complex estimates that entail making significant judgments in establishing assumptions regarding the CGU's future cash flows.
Given the significant amounts of intangible assets and property, plant and in addition to as well as the inherent complexity of the analysis performed by Group management, we determined this to be a key audit matter.
The accounting policies, as well as the method of calculating value in use, the recoverability analysis performed on the CGUs and the information included in conformity with the applicable financial reporting framework are described in notes 6.7, 7, 10 and 11 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Our
response Among others, our audit procedures included the following:
Understanding the processes established by Group management to test goodwill, other intangible assets, and property, plant and equipment for impairment.
Verifying that the Group's indicators for determining whether there is any indication of impairment are consistent with IAS 36 requirements.
Reviewing, for CGUs subject to impairment testing, the reasonableness of the financial information and projected cash flows included in the business plan. For this purpose, we contrasted the projected information with other information sources: historical trends, the business plan approved by the Board of Directors, and other external sources.
Involving our valuation specialists to verify the reasonableness of the methodology used to calculate value in use, discount rates, long-term growth rates, and the sensitivity calculations performed by the Group.
Reviewing the disclosures made in the notes to the consolidated financial statement comply with the applicable financial reporting framework.
Recoverability of deferred tax assets
Description As indicated in Note 24, at December 31, 2022, the Group had deferred tax assets totaling 447,579 thousand euros corresponding to tax credits and other deductible temporary differenced which Group management expects to recover or reverse in the future. Group management's assessment of the recoverability of the deferred tax assets is made using its estimates of future taxable profit based on the Group's financial projections and business plans and contemplating applicable tax regulations at any given time. The determination of the amount to be recovered in the future requires that management make significant judgments in establishing Group management's assumptions based on a reasonable period and the level of future taxable profit.
Given that the amounts of deferred tax assets are significant, and the inherent complexity of the analysis performed by Group management, we determined this to be a key audit matter.
The accounting policies and Information included in conformity with the applicable financial reporting framework are described in the accompanying notes 6.18, 24, and 29 to the consolidated financial statements.
Our
response Among others, our audit procedures included the following:
Understanding the processes established by Group management to analyze the recoverability of deferred tax assets.
Assessing the assumptions and estimates used by Group management to determine the probability that the Group will obtain sufficient future taxable profit for a sample of the Group's significant components. This assessment entailed reviewing management's use of future budgets, business performance forecasts, and historical experience.
Involving our team of tax specialists to review specific aspects of these estimates.
Reviewing the disclosures made in the notes to the consolidated financial statement comply with the applicable financial reporting framework.
Revenue Recognition
Description As explained in note 1 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements, the Group's business focuses on the development and manufacture of metal parts for the automobile industry, via stamping, assembly, welding and joining of formats, as well as the construction of tools (matrices for manufacturing parts) and machinery. As explained in note 6.11 to the accompanying consolidated financial statements, the Group's contracts include variable consideration resulting from price increases under negotiation that are estimated based on the expected probability method and are limited to the amount that is not expected to be reversed in the future.
Given the complexity of the judgments required and the significance of the amounts involved, we determined this to be a key audit matter.
Our
response Among others, our audit procedures included the following:
Understanding the Group's revenue recognition policies and procedures, including an analysis of the design, implementation and the operating effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed by the Group's significant components.
Analyzing variable consideration through validation of the reasonableness of the hypotheses applied for a sample of contracts. We likewise reviewed the reasonableness of prior year estimates against actual data obtained in the year for the Group's significant components.
Carrying out analytical procedures for the Group's significant components, analyzing the reasonableness of the variable consideration based on client category, the actual performance of revenues and prior year data.
Reviewing the disclosures made in the notes to the consolidated financial statement comply with the applicable financial reporting framework.
Other information: consolidated management report
Other information refers exclusively to the 2022 consolidated management report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the parent company's directors and is not an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
Our audit opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the consolidated management report. Our responsibility for the consolidated management report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails:
Checking only that the consolidated non-financial statement and certain information included in the Corporate Governance Report and in the Board Remuneration Report, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and, if not, disclose this fact.
Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the consolidated management report with the consolidated financial statements, based on the knowledge of the Group obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the consolidated management report are in conformity with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to disclose this fact.
Based on the work performed, as described above, we have verified that the information referred to in paragraph a) above is provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the consolidated management report is consistent with that provided in the 2022 consolidated financial statements and its content and presentation are in conformity with applicable regulations.
