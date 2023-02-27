Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Gestamp Automoción, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEST   ES0105223004

GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.

(GEST)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-02-27 am EST
4.092 EUR   +1.99%
01:43pGestamp Automoción S A : 2022 Individual Financial Statements
PU
12:30pGestamp Automoción S A : FY 2022 Results Presentation
PU
2022Gestamp Automoción, S.A. acquired 33.3% stake in Gescrap Sociedad Limitada.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gestamp Automoción S A : 2022 Individual Financial Statements

02/27/2023 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Domicilio Social: C/ Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65. 28003 Madrid - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, tomo 9.364 general, 8.130 de la sección 3ª del Libro de Sociedades, folio 68, hoja nº 87.690-1, inscripción 1ª. Madrid 9 de Marzo de 1.989. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Disclaimer

Gestamp Automocion SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 18:42:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
01:43pGestamp Automoción S A : 2022 Individual Financial Statements
PU
12:30pGestamp Automoción S A : FY 2022 Results Presentation
PU
2022Gestamp Automoción, S.A. acquired 33.3% stake in Gescrap Sociedad Limitada.
CI
2022Gestamp Automoción S A : 9M 2022 Results Presentation
PU
2022Gestamp Automoción, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2022Gestamp Automoción S A : increases 30.9% revenues in 9M
PU
2022Gestamp Automoción, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Gestamp Automoción S A : ArcelorMittal and Gestamp announce partnership
PU
2022Gestamp Automoción S A : H1 2022 Results Presentation
PU
2022Gestamp Automoción, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 588 M 11 171 M 11 171 M
Net income 2022 253 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 2 158 M 2 277 M 2 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 443 M 2 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 37 085
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Gestamp Automoción, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,01 €
Average target price 4,67 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Jose Riberas Mera Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ignacio Mosquera Vázquez Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Macías Mendizábal Chief Operating Officer
César Cernuda Rego Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.11.01%2 433
DENSO CORPORATION10.73%39 765
APTIV PLC23.42%31 143
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.76%15 370
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.73%15 165
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.16.41%15 082