Gestamp Automoción S A : FY 2022 Results Presentation
FY 2022
Results presentation
February 27
th, 2023
Key highlights of the period
A record year for Gestamp: reinforcing our positioning
Disclaimer
Gestamp Automocion SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 17:29:25 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
Sales 2022
10 588 M
11 171 M
11 171 M
Net income 2022
253 M
267 M
267 M
Net Debt 2022
2 158 M
2 277 M
2 277 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,06x
Yield 2022
2,84%
Capitalization
2 306 M
2 443 M
2 433 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,42x
EV / Sales 2023
0,39x
Nbr of Employees
37 085
Free-Float
25,9%
Chart GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GESTAMP AUTOMOCIÓN, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
4,01 €
Average target price
4,67 €
Spread / Average Target
16,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.