Gestamp Automocion SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the auto parts manufacture. It focuses on the design, development and production of metal components and structure systems for the automotive industry. The Company's products portfolio includes skin panels and closure parts, structural and body components, chassis, bumpers and dashboard crossbeams, among others. The Company's customers include Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, PSA, Daimler, General Motors and BMW, among others. The Company is a parent of the Gestamp Automocion Group, a group, which comprises a number of subsidiaries with operations established in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is controlled by Acek Desarrollo y Gestion Industrial SL.