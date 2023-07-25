Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six-month period ended
ended 30 June 2023
CONTENTS
NOTE
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of financial position
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of profit or loss
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of comprehensive income
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of changes in equity
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of cash flow
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Background and General Information
Scope of consolidation
a Breakdown of scope of consolidation
b Changes in the scope of consolidation
Business combinations
Basis of presentation
1 True and fair view
2 Comparison of information
3 Basis of consolidation
4 Going concern
5 Argentina and Turkey hyperinflation adjustment
6 Alternative management indicators
Changes in accounting policies
Summary of significant accounting policies
1 Foreign currency transactions
2 Property, plant and equipment
3 Business combinations and consolidation goodwill
4 Investment in associates
5 Other intangible assets
6 Financial assets
7 Impairment losses on assets
8 Assets and liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations
9 Trade and other receivables
10 Inventories
11 Revenue recognition and assets from contracts with customers
12 Cash and cash equivalents
13 Government grants
14 Financial liabilities (suppliers, borrowings and others)
15 Provisions and contingent liabilities
16 Employee benefits
17 Leases
18 Income tax
19 Derivative financial instruments
20 Related parties
21 Environment
7 Significant accounting estimates and criteria
7. 1 Significant estimates
7. 2 Main accounting judgements
Changes in significant accounting policies and estimates and restatement of errors
Segment reporting
Intangible assets
Property, plant and equipment
Financial assets
Inventories
Assets from contracts with customers
Trade and other receivables / Other current assets and liabilities / Cash and cash equivalents
Capital, own shares and share premium
Retained earnings
17. 1 Legal reserve of the Parent Company
17. 2 Unrestricted reserves of the Parent Company
17. 3 Availability of reserves at fully consolidated companies
Translation differences
Non-controllinginterests
Deferred income
Provisions and contingent liabilities
Borrowed funds
Trade and other payables
Operating income
Operating expenses
Financial income and financial expenses
Corporate income tax
Earnings per share
Commitments
Related Party transactions
Financial risk management
1 Financial risk factors
2 Hedge accounting
3 Valuation method (fair value estimate)
4 Capital risk management
Subsequent events
Additional note for English translation APPENDIX I Scope of consolidation APPENDIX II Indirect investments
APPENDIX III Guarantors
1
Gestamp Automocion SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the auto parts manufacture. It focuses on the design, development and production of metal components and structure systems for the automotive industry. The Company's products portfolio includes skin panels and closure parts, structural and body components, chassis, bumpers and dashboard crossbeams, among others. The Company's customers include Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, PSA, Daimler, General Motors and BMW, among others. The Company is a parent of the Gestamp Automocion Group, a group, which comprises a number of subsidiaries with operations established in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is controlled by Acek Desarrollo y Gestion Industrial SL.