Gestetner of Ceylon : ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

I have pleasure, on behalf of the Board of Directors, to present you the Annual Report and Accounts of Gestetner of Ceylon PLC for the year ended 31st March 2022.

An Overview

The Group's turnover for the current financial year increased by 27% to Rs. 1,054.2 million from Rs. 832.5 million in the previous financial year. However, the Group recorded a loss of Rs. 9.5 million for the current financial year. The exchange loss of Rs.52 million attributable to the exorbitant devaluation of the Rupee was the main reason for the Group loss.

Dividends

The Directors are not proposing the payment of any dividends for the year under review.

Conclusion

My sincere thanks to the other Directors for support and assistance and to all the employees at all levels for their dedicated and committed service. I also wish to express my appreciation for the continued support from our shareholders, overseas principals, bankers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

S J M Anzsar FCA

Chairman

Page | 2