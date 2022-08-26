Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Gestetner of Ceylon PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEST.N0000   LK0069N00001

GESTETNER OF CEYLON PLC

(GEST.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
50.70 LKR   +1.81%
01:21pGESTETNER OF CEYLON : Annual report 2021/2022
PU
08/15Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/31Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gestetner of Ceylon : ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022

08/26/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTENTS

01

02

03

05

08

11

12

14

18

19

25

26

27

28

29

66

67

68

69

Group Highlights

Chairman's Review

Board of Directors

Management Discussion and Analysis

Corporate Governance

Report of The Board Audit Committee

Related Party Transactions Review Committee Report Annual Report of The Board of Directors

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities Independent Auditor's Report

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Statements

Risk Management

Ten Year Summary

Investor Information

Notice of Meeting

ANNUAL REPORT 21/22

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

2021/22

2020/21

Results for the year (Rs. Mn)

Group revenue

1,054

833

Profit from operations

56

39

Profit / (Loss) before tax

(13)

18

Profit / (Loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company

14.5

(8.2)

As at 31st March

Total Assets (Rs Mn)

895

676

Total Liabilities (Rs Mn)

578

351

Current Ratio (times)

1.16

1.29

Return on Equity (%)

(2.6)

4.5

Per share (Rs.)

Earnings / (Loss) per share

(3.59)

4.96

Net asset value per share as at 31st March

119.19

122.29

Market price per share as at 31st March

66.1

85.0

Page | 1

G E S T E T N E R O F C E Y L O N P L C

ANNUAL REPORT 21/22

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

I have pleasure, on behalf of the Board of Directors, to present you the Annual Report and Accounts of Gestetner of Ceylon PLC for the year ended 31st March 2022.

An Overview

The Group's turnover for the current financial year increased by 27% to Rs. 1,054.2 million from Rs. 832.5 million in the previous financial year. However, the Group recorded a loss of Rs. 9.5 million for the current financial year. The exchange loss of Rs.52 million attributable to the exorbitant devaluation of the Rupee was the main reason for the Group loss.

Dividends

The Directors are not proposing the payment of any dividends for the year under review.

Conclusion

My sincere thanks to the other Directors for support and assistance and to all the employees at all levels for their dedicated and committed service. I also wish to express my appreciation for the continued support from our shareholders, overseas principals, bankers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

S J M Anzsar FCA

Chairman

Page | 2

G E S T E T N E R O F C E Y L O N P L C

ANNUAL REPORT 21/22

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. S J M Anzsar was appointed to the Board of Gestetner of Ceylon PLC on 07th January 1997 and as the Chairman on 12th December 1997.

He is a Chartered Accountant with a career span of over forty years that included Partnership at an international professional firm; senior management roles at a UK based conglomerate specializing in Africa. Since the mid-nineties he has been engaged in the private equity sector focusing in Africa and Sri Lanka.

Non - Executive Director

Prof. L R Watawala was appointed to the Board of Gestetner of Ceylon PLC on 07th November 1996.

Prof. Watawala is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (FCA), Fellow of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka (FCMA), Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants of UK (FCMA UK), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Managers of Sri Lanka (FCPM).

He served his articles and as a Qualified Assistant at Turquand Youngs & Co. (Ernst & Young), was Chairman and Managing Director of the Ceylon Leather Products Corporation, Chairman and Managing Director of the State Mining & Mineral Development Corporation, Chairman of the People's Bank, Chairman of the People's Merchant Bank, Chairman and Director General of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (1991- 1993) and (2005-2007), Advisor to the Ministry of Finance, Chairman of Pan Asia Bank Ltd, Director South Asia Informatics Computer Institute Ltd (Singapore), Director Richard Peiris PLC, Abans Electricals PLC and Chairman of the National Insurance Trust Fund.

Page | 3

He currently serves on the Company Directorates of, Lanka IOC PLC, Lake House Printers & Publishers PLC.

He is the President of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka (CMA), President Institute of Chartered Professional Managers of Sri Lanka (CPM), Past President of the Association of Management Development Institutes of South Asia (AMDISA), Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), Founder President of the Association of Accounting Technicians of Sri Lanka (AAT) and Past President of the Organization of Professionals Association of Sri Lanka (OPA).

He was installed in the Hall of Fame of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. A proud receiver of the National Honours Sri Lanka Sikhamani conferred for distinguished services of a general nature by the President of Sri Lanka in 2019. Adjunct Professor Deakin Business School, Department of Accounting, Faculty of Business and Law at Deakin University Melbourne, Australia.

Ms. S A J Goonetilleke was appointed to the Board of Gestetner of Ceylon PLC on 01st October 1997.

Ms. Goonetilleke is a Fellow Member of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, Fellow Member of Chartered Institute of Management. Accountants (UK) and holds an MBA from Postgraduate Institute of Management - Sri Jayewardenapura.

She started her career at Ernst & Young and then served in several companies such as Chemanex Ltd, GTE Directories (Pvt) Ltd and presently serves as a Director in Reditune Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd.

G E S T E T N E R O F C E Y L O N P L C

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gestetner of Ceylon plc published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GESTETNER OF CEYLON PLC
01:21pGESTETNER OF CEYLON : Annual report 2021/2022
PU
08/15Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
05/31Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
02/15Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2021Gestetner of Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021Gestetner of Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Gestetner of Ceylon plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
2020Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 833 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
Net income 2021 13,2 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2021 96,8 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 135 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart GESTETNER OF CEYLON PLC
Duration : Period :
Gestetner of Ceylon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
A. P. G. Anusha Pathmashika Geethanjalee Group Deputy General Manager-Finance
Sayed Jamaldeen Mohammed Anzsar Director
Wasantha Chitiralal Ruberu Manager-Technical Services
Leslie Perera Group Deputy GM-Administration
Dinal Mario Rex Phillips Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GESTETNER OF CEYLON PLC-32.76%0
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-21.99%29 798
CANON INC.22.21%25 795
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-12.56%9 150
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.2.05%4 934
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.87%4 871