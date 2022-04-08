Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Getabec Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTB   TH7131010004

GETABEC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GTB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-06
0.8700 THB   +6.10%
03/07GETABEC PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No. 4/2022 regarding the Omission of Dividend Payment and Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 (Edit)
PU
03/01GETABEC PUBLIC : Resolution to approve the acquisition of investment in AT Holding Vietnam Company Limited
PU
03/01Getabec Public Company Limited Proposes Omission of Dividend Payment for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getabec Public : Delivery of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Disclosure of the Invitation on the Company's Website

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 17:39:06
Headline
Delivery of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Disclosure of the Invitation on the Company's Website
Symbol
GTB
Source
GTB
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Getabec pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 884 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2021 -58,8 M -1,76 M -1,76 M
Net cash 2021 30,6 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 835 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart GETABEC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Getabec Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suchart Mongkolareepong Chief Executive Officer, Director & Vice Chairman
Pramook Thanapornpun CFO, CAO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Paritud Bhandhubanyong Chairman
Tengrampueng Tengrampueng Vice President-Operation
Kamol Takabut Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETABEC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.45%25
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-21.46%48 423
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-19.00%46 013
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-19.45%37 268
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-24.58%35 584
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-23.25%22 366