  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
Announcement of Company name change from " Getac Technology Corporation " to " Getac Holdings Corporation” (Announcement period: 2021/10/14~2022/1/13)

10/30/2021 | 08:27pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/31 Time of announcement 07:00:02
Subject 
 Announcement of Company name change from " Getac 
Technology Corporation " to " Getac Holdings Corporation��
(Announcement period: 2021/10/14~2022/1/13)
Date of events 2021/10/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/10/14
2.Company name : Getac Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA
5.Cause of occurrence : 
(1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/10/14
(2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2021/07/14
(3)Company Name(Before) : Getac Technology Corporation
(4)Company Name(After Changed) : Getac Holdings Corporation
(5)Symbol(Before) : Getac
(6)Symbol(After Changed) : Getac
6.Countermeasures : N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The company received the Ministry of Economic Affairs letter to approve
   change company name on Oct. 14, 2021. In accordance with Article 45 of 
   Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, this information 
   shall be announced for 3 months consecutively. 
(2) Stock code is still ��3005��.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 23:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
