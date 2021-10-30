Announcement of Company name change from " Getac Technology Corporation " to " Getac Holdings Corporation” (Announcement period: 2021/10/14~2022/1/13)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/10/14 2.Company name : Getac Holdings Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA 5.Cause of occurrence : (1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2021/10/14 (2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2021/07/14 (3)Company Name(Before) : Getac Technology Corporation (4)Company Name(After Changed) : Getac Holdings Corporation (5)Symbol(Before) : Getac (6)Symbol(After Changed) : Getac 6.Countermeasures : N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The company received the Ministry of Economic Affairs letter to approve change company name on Oct. 14, 2021. In accordance with Article 45 of Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, this information shall be announced for 3 months consecutively. (2) Stock code is still ��3005��.