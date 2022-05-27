Getac : 2022 annual shareholder's meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions.
05/27/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/05/27
Time of announcement
19:26:07
Subject
Getac's 2022 annual shareholder's meeting
releases the company's directors from non-competition
restrictions.
Date of events
2022/05/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/27
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang
Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu
Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien
Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew
Director：Mitac International Corp.
Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming
Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Companies with similar business covered by company's target industries.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within term of serving as Director of Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Voted and approved as proposed.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:32:20 UTC.