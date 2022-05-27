Getac : 2022 annual shareholder's meeting releases the company's directors from non-competition restrictions.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/27 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director：Hwang, Ming-Hang Director：Tsai, Feng-Tzu Director：Mitac International Corp.,Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Chou, Teh-Chien Director：Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp.,Rep.Miau, Scott Matthew Director：Mitac International Corp. Independent Director：Lin, Kuan-Ming Independent Director：Wang, Po Hsia 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by company's target industries. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within term of serving as Director of Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Voted and approved as proposed. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.