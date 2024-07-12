2023 Sustainability Report

Getac Holdings Corporation

Published on June 30th , 2024

© 2024 Getac Holdings Corp. and its Subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved.

Content

1 Sustainability policy

2 Innovative Value

3 Corporate Governance

Content

2

1.1 Sustainability Vision and Goals

13

2.1

Green Product

26

3.1

Company Introduction

39

About This Report

4

Getac Sustainability

15

Management Of Hazardous

27

3.2

Corporate Governance

45

Development Journey

Substances

Message From The Chairperson of

7

1.2

Getac responds to SDGs

16

2.2

Circular economy

28

3.3

Corporate Governance

52

ESG Committee

Structure

ESG Performance Highlights

9

1.3

Stakeholder Engagement

17

Waste Gas Recycle And

28

3.4

Business Ethics

54

Utilization

Honor and Recognition

11

Material Topics and

18

Use of Recycle Material

28

Regulatory Compliance

59

Boundaries

Stakeholder Communication

19

Packaging Material Recycling

30

Tax Policy

60

And Utilization

3.5

Risk Management

61

1.4

Material Topics, Targets, and

21

2.3

Low Carbon Products

31

Performance

3.6

Intellectual Property

67

2.4

Sustainable Supply Chain

32

2.5

Responsible Minerals

37

3.7

Information Security

69

3.8

Customer Relationship

72

2

Content

4 Social Inclusion

5 Environmental Protection

6 Appendix

4.1

Employee Diversity And

77

5.1

Environmental Policy

106

6.1

GRI Index

127

Inclusiveness

4.2

Talent Attraction and

80

5.2

Climate Change Response

107

6.2

SASB Index

134

Retention

Energy & Emission Management

113

FSC Sustainable Reporting

4.3

Human Capital Investment

87

6.3

136

5.3

Water Resource Management

117

Guidelines: Appendix 1-9

4.4

Human Rights Protection

90

5.4

Waste Management

121

FSC Sustainable Reporting

137

Guidelines: Appendix 2

4.5

Employee Health And Safety

93

Sustainability Report

5.5

Corporate Pollution Prevention

124

6.4

141

4.6

Social Participation

99

Verification Statement

6.5

ISO 14064-1 GHG Verification

142

Certificate

6.6

Information Correction

143

6.7

Getac Holdings' Subsidiaries

145

ESG-related Data

3

About This Report

Getac Holdings Corporation (formerly known as Getac Technology Corporation, hereinafter referred to as Getac Holdings), has been publishing annual sustainability reports since June 2017. These reports provide stakeholders with an overview of the company's policies, vision, and actions in the areas of economy, environment, and society, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

Scope and Boundary

  • This report covers Getac Holdings' sustainability performance from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. The reporting boundary includes eight major subsidiaries consolidated in Getac Holdings Corporation's financial report: Getac Holdings Corporation, Getac Technology Corporation (include Nangang, Xizhi Plant 5), Atemitech Corporation (include Nangang, Linkou, Hwa-ya),Getac Technology (Kunshan) Co. Ltd., MPT Solution (Kunshan) Co., LTD., MPT Solution (Suzhou) Co., LTD., MPT Solution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., Getac Precision Technology (Changshu) Co., Ltd. (include GKS Kunshan Branch) and Getac Precision Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. . As shown in the table on the right, these subsidiaries account for 91.2% of the company's consolidated revenue. The remaining consolidated entities not included in this report are primarily sales and marketing sites and the company's investment in National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (hereinafter referred to as NAFCO, stock code: 3004). The unreported sales and marketing sites may be included in the future depending on the circumstances. For information on NAFCO's sustainability-related disclosures, please refer to its annual reports and official website. All consolidated entities of the company are detailed in the 2023 annual report's corporate organization chart.
  • During the reporting period, the company's consolidated financial statements included a new consolidated entity, Greenmas New Material Technology (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., whose main operations involve the manufacturing and sale of engineering plastics and synthetic resins. This entity has not yet been included in the scope of this sustainability report.
  • In this report, TCFD climate-related financial disclosures currently cover Getac Holdings and its subsidiaries Getac Technology, Atemitech Corporation , and Getac Kunshan. Subsidiaries in China and Vietnam are expected to be incorporated within the next two years.

Reporting Principles and Guidelines

This report adopts an integrated reporting approach:

  • Following the GRI Standards 2021 for sustainability reporting guidelines and adhering to the AA1000 Accountability Principles.
  • Incorporating the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Disclosure Scope of This Report

Abbreviation

Code

Company Name

Getac Holdings

GTH

Getac Holdings Corporation

Getac

GTC

Getac Technology Corporation

Technology

(include Nangang, Xizhi Plant 5)

Atemitech

ATC

Atemitech Corporation

Corporation

(include Nangang, Linkou, Hwa-ya)

Getac Kunshan

GTK

Getac Technology (Kunshan) Co. Ltd.

MPT Kunshan

MPTK

MPT Solution (Kunshan) Co., LTD.

MPT Suzhou

MPTZ

MPT Solution (Suzhou) Co., LTD.

MPT Vietnam

MPTV

MPT Solution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Getac Changshu

GCS

Getac Precision Technology (Changshu) Co., Ltd.

(include GKS Kunshan Branch)

Getac Vietnam

GVL

Getac Precision Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Corporate

TCFD Report

Getac Holdings'

Getac Holdings'

Sustainability

Organization

2023 Annual

Report Download

Chart

Report

4

  • This report incorporates the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) industry standards for "Electronic Manufacturing Services & Original Design Manufacturing," providing investors with consistent, comparable, and financially significant data. This approach allows for ESG performance analysis to evaluate the company's long-term value creation capability, aiding investment decisions.
  • It also includes the Taiwan Stock Exchange's "Regulations Governing the Preparation and Filing of Sustainability Reports by TWSE Listed Companies." According to Article 4, companies should enhance the disclosure of sustainability indicators by industry (Table 1-9), and Article 4-1 mandates listed companies to disclose climate-related information in a dedicated section (Table 2).
  • The economic performance financial data in this report are based on the consolidated financial statements of Getac Holdings, disclosed in New Taiwan Dollars (NTD), and verified by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan. The environmental performance data are disclosed in US Dollars (USD) to align with international standards, such as water intensity, carbon emission intensity, and energy intensity. The exchange rates are converted to USD based on the annual average rates: 31.154 NTD/USD and 6.985 CNY/USD for 2023, 29.785 NTD/USD and 6.719 CNY/USD for 2022, and 28.008 NTD/USD and 6.453 CNY/USD for 2021.
  • The conversion factor for electricity carbon emission equivalent per kWh is calculated based on the 2022 coefficient of 0.495 kg as announced by the Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Revised Information

  1. Correction of water usage data on pages 73 and 74 of the 2022 Sustainability Report, as detailed in Appendix 6.6 on page 143 of this report.
  2. Supplementary explanation regarding regulatory compliance in 2022, including incidents of fines below NTD 1 million, is provided on page 60 of this report.

Report Issuance

This report is published annually in electronic format, available in both Chinese and English versions, and posted in the Sustainability Report section of the company's corporate website.

  • Current version: Issued in June 2024, covering the reporting period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.
  • Previous version: Issued in June 2023.
  • Next version: To be issued in June 2025.

Internal Review of the Report

The company incorporates the report preparation process into its internal standard operating procedures for control. An annual kickoff meeting for the report is held, with data provided by the responsible units of each subsidiary. The Corporate Relations Department of the group compiles and drafts the report. An internal verification mechanism is then activated, where internal auditors review and complete the audit. After this, the report is submitted to the Sustainability Development Committee (a functional committee of the Board of Directors) for approval, and then it is presented to the Board of Directors.

Third-Party Verification

To ensure the quality and reliability of the information, the company commissions TUV Nord Taiwan Ltd. to verify the report according to the AA 1000 ASv3 Type 2 moderate assurance level. This verification covers the GRI indicators, SASB indicators, and TCFD climate-related financial disclosures. The independent assurance statement is published in Appendix 6.4 of this report. Other management system verifications are independently conducted by external verification bodies commissioned by subsidiaries, detailed on page 6 of this report: External Verification Status of Each Company's Management System.

Irene Sun

Corporate Relations Department

Getac Holdings Corporation

Telephone+886-2-2785-7888#5124

EmailGetac.csr@getac.com.tw

Correspondence Address5F, 209, Building A, Nangang Rd, Sec.1 ,

Taipei, 11568, Taiwan

Company Registry Address4th Fl., No.1, R&D 2nd Rd.,Hsin-chu

Science-Based Industrial Park, Hsin-chu Hsien, Taiwan

5

List of Certification & Verification

GTH

GTC

ATC

GTK

MPTK

MPTZ

MPTV

GVL

GCS

GKS

ISO9001 Quality Management Systems

ISO13485 Medical Devices Quality Management Systems Standards

IATF 16949 International Automotive Task Force

QC08000 Hazardous Substance Process Management System Requirements

ISO17025 General Requirements For The Competence Of Testing And Calibration Laboratories

ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems

ISO14064-1:2018 Greenhouse Gases

ISO50001 Energy Management Systems

ISO45001 Occupational Health And Safety Management Systems

ISO27001 Information Security Management Systems

TISAX Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange

RBA CMA (V.7.0/V.7.1)

SEDEX (Suppliers Ethical Data ExchangeSMETA V6.1

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

6

James Hwang

Chairman of Getac Holdings Corporation &

Chairperson of ESG Committee

Message from the Chairperson Of ESG Committee

Pursuing Sustainable Excellence: The Path to Green Prosperity

Getac believes that sustainable development is not just a responsibility but also our commitment to society, the environment, and future generations. While pursuing profits, we always adhere to the principles of fulfilling social responsibilities. Getac Holdings' operating profit in 2023 reached a record high since the company's establishment, with consolidated revenue growing for the eleventh consecutive year, and we were included in several ETF index constituent stocks. Over the past year, we have made steady progress in sustainable development. Our corporate governance evaluation has consistently ranked within the top 6-20% of publicly listed companies in Taiwan for five consecutive years, and we aim to reach the top 5% as our mid-term development goal. Additionally, we continuously enhance the transparency of sustainability information by actively or passively participating in ESG sustainability assessments in the investment community, such as those conducted by Morningstar (Sustainalytics), MSCI, and FTSE Russell. We improve our ratings annually, which not only serves as monitoring and review of our sustainability efforts but also demonstrates our commitment and actions toward sustainable development. We will continue to strengthen the company's risk management capabilities and enhance business resilience to cope with the ever-changing environment. Our goal is to achieve sustainable economic growth while protecting and respecting our planet's resources, providing enduring benefits to shareholders, employees, and partners. Regarding social and human rights aspects, we value the well- being of our employees and are dedicated to creating a friendly, diverse, and inclusive corporate culture. We encourage the promotion of local managers, achieving a local manager employment ratio of 73%, with the proportion of female managers increasing to 26%. Our subsidiary Getac Technology once again won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia award last year. Our Vietnam subsidiary, Getac Precision Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd, was also recognized by the local government as an "Excellent Enterprise for Workers" in Bac Ninh Province. These acknowledgments affirm and encourage our efforts in social responsibility.

7

In addition, through Getac' Corporate Social Responsibility Trust and Charity Fund, we continue to collaborate with various social welfare organizations to assist vulnerable groups in society, support education in rural areas, and aid children and adolescents from families in need of social care. Addressing the pressing environmental protection issues that concern society, amidst our ongoing revenue growth, reducing carbon emissions has become a challenging mission. We have set a target to reduce emissions by 20% by 2030. In 2023, we launched 35 energy-saving and carbon-reduction projects, resulting in continuous declines in energy intensity and emission intensity over the past four years. Leveraging our core technologies and products, each business unit successfully introduced low-carbon and energy-efficient products. Our Plastics Business Group has successfully marketed PCR recycled materials, and our Rugged Computing Business Group has embraced circular economy principles by incorporating recycled materials into laptop casings, with plans to expand this initiative further.

We also recognize the strength of our supply chain and initiated the "Getac Group Tree Planting Volunteer Day," engaging our supply chain partners in supporting coastal afforestation and conservation projects. Additionally, we participated in customer-led initiatives such as "Reduce, Share, Love the Earth Alliance," contributing to beach clean-ups and marine litter removal. In 2023, we collaborated with supply chain partners in four low-carbon subsidy programs sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, enhancing our carbon management capabilities to minimize environmental impact.

We remain committed to achieving our sustainability goals and believe that through sustainable development, we can not only meet our business objectives but also positively impact society and the environment, jointly creating a better future.

James Hwang

Chairman of Getac Holdings Corporation &

Chairperson of ESG Committee

8

ESG Performance Highlights

Corporate Governance Performance

• Getac has consecutively been ranked in the top 6-20% of

listed companies in the corporate governance evaluation by

Consolidated

Revenue

Unit: NT$ Billion

Business Performance

Profit After Tax

Unit: NT$ Billion

Earning Per Share

Unit: NT$

the Taiwan Stock Exchange for five terms.

• Board Independence and Diversity

• Independent directors constitute over 40% of the board seats,

exceeding one-third.

• Directors who concurrently serve as company executives make up

20% of board seats, which is below one-third of the board.

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

278 301

325 348

50

42.74

8.00

40

37.45

30

25.77

25.65

6.00

20

4.00

10

2.00

0

0.00

7.20

6.17

4.40 4.27

• The tenure of independent directors does not exceed 3 terms. There

is one female independent director.

• Getac has been included in multiple sustainability-related indices of the Taiwan

Stock Exchange.

• TIP Customized Taiwan ESG High Dividend Equal Weight Index (Valid

until May 3, 2024)

• FTSE TWSE Taiwan Dividend+ Index (Valid until April 18, 2024)

30

2020 2021 2022 2023

Returned on Equity

(%)

22.46

2020 2021 2022 2023

Income Tax

Unit: NT$ Billion

20

120

100

2020 2021 2022 2023

Total Salary

Unit: NT$ Billion

98.63

• TIP Customized Taiwan Select High Dividend Index (Valid Until June 17 ,

20

15.4

17.46

11.87

80

9.67

56.44 56.53

2024)

• Taiwan Social Enterprise Responsibility Small and Medium-sized Index

Component Stocks (Valid Until July 23, 2024)

10

0

12.88

10

60

5.72

4.71

40

20

0

0

52.70

2020 2021 2022 2023

2020 2021 2022 2023

2020 2021 2022 2023

9

Water Withdrawal & Intensity

0.729

920,000.000

900.000

0.800900,000.000

800.000

0.700880,000.000

700.000

0.512

0.523

860,000.000

0.600840,000.000

600.000

0.500820,000.000

500.000

0.400800,000.000

400.000

783.480

0.300780,000.000

300.000

558.795

583.760

760,000.000

200.000

0.200740,000.000

100.000

0.100720,000.000

0.000

0.000700,000.000

2021

2022

2023

Water Withdrawal(Million liters)

Intensity (Million Liters Per Million USD)

The proportion of female Supervisors

Environmental & Social Performance

Energy Consumption & Intensity

GHG Emission & Intensity

(Scope 1, 2)

834.548

710.046

900.000

126.647

160,000.000

140.000

694.974

800.000

140,000.000

120.000

700.000

98.160

95.974

120,000.000

100.000

600.000

896,421.371

100,000.000

500.000

80.000

400.00080,000.000

136,036.945

776,137.395

60.000

774,211.298

300.00060,000.000

107,029.959

200.00040,000.000

107,182.32240.000

100.00020,000.000

20.000

0.000

0.000

0.000

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

Total Energy Consumption (GJ)

Total Emission( Mt. Tones)

Intensity (GJ per Mission USD)

Intensity (Mt Tons/Million USD)

The Proportion Of Local

Reinstatement & Retention Rate after

Managers Employed

Parental Leave

Total Waste & Intensity

6400

5.665

5.8

6200

5.7

5.474

5.6

6000

5.5

5800

6326.36

5.087

6,326.37

5.35.4

5600

5.2

5400

5.1

5,547.25

5

5200

4.9

4.8

5000

4.7

2021

2022

2023

The Weight of Total Waste(Mt)

Intensity (Mt Per Millions USD)

The Number And Rate Of

Work-related Injuries

16

0.186

0.2

0.18

21.8% 22.6%

76.8%

100.0%

84.3%

25.9%

82.8%

73.0%

73.0%

81.8%

87.2%

33.3%

14

0.16

12

0.14

10

0.112

0.12

8

0.108

15

0.1

6

0.08

11

4

0.06

8

0.04

2

0.02

0

0

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

Ratio Of Female Supervisors

The Proportion Of Local Managers Employed

Reinstatement Rate(%)

Retention Rate(%)

2021

2022

2023

Number of Recordable Work-related Injuries

Rate of Recordable Work-related Injuries

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

