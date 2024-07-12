Message from the Chairperson Of ESG Committee

Pursuing Sustainable Excellence: The Path to Green Prosperity

Getac believes that sustainable development is not just a responsibility but also our commitment to society, the environment, and future generations. While pursuing profits, we always adhere to the principles of fulfilling social responsibilities. Getac Holdings' operating profit in 2023 reached a record high since the company's establishment, with consolidated revenue growing for the eleventh consecutive year, and we were included in several ETF index constituent stocks. Over the past year, we have made steady progress in sustainable development. Our corporate governance evaluation has consistently ranked within the top 6-20% of publicly listed companies in Taiwan for five consecutive years, and we aim to reach the top 5% as our mid-term development goal. Additionally, we continuously enhance the transparency of sustainability information by actively or passively participating in ESG sustainability assessments in the investment community, such as those conducted by Morningstar (Sustainalytics), MSCI, and FTSE Russell. We improve our ratings annually, which not only serves as monitoring and review of our sustainability efforts but also demonstrates our commitment and actions toward sustainable development. We will continue to strengthen the company's risk management capabilities and enhance business resilience to cope with the ever-changing environment. Our goal is to achieve sustainable economic growth while protecting and respecting our planet's resources, providing enduring benefits to shareholders, employees, and partners. Regarding social and human rights aspects, we value the well- being of our employees and are dedicated to creating a friendly, diverse, and inclusive corporate culture. We encourage the promotion of local managers, achieving a local manager employment ratio of 73%, with the proportion of female managers increasing to 26%. Our subsidiary Getac Technology once again won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia award last year. Our Vietnam subsidiary, Getac Precision Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd, was also recognized by the local government as an "Excellent Enterprise for Workers" in Bac Ninh Province. These acknowledgments affirm and encourage our efforts in social responsibility.