Getac : Clarification of Media Report by“ Economic Daily News”dated on May 23th, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/24 2.Company name:Getac Holdings Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic daily News 6.Content of the report:Getac Q2 revenue is estimated to reach NT$7 billion. 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarify media reporting content upon TWSE request. 8.Countermeasures: The report by Economic Daily News stated that " Getac Q2 revenue is estimated to reach NT$7 billion.", is a number estimated by the institutional investor, not the information released by the company. We hereby clarify that for the Company's actual revenue and earnings report, please refer to the announcements on the MOPS. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.