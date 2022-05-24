Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Getac Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
44.60 TWD   +0.22%
GETAC : Clarification of Media Report by" Economic Daily News"dated on May 23th, 2022
PU
Getac Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
GETAC : Who Needs A 5G Rugged Computer?
PU
Getac : Clarification of Media Report by“ Economic Daily News”dated on May 23th, 2022

05/24/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 11:54:08
Subject 
 Clarification of Media Report by"
Economic Daily News"dated on May 23th, 2022
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/24
2.Company name:Getac Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic daily News
6.Content of the report:Getac Q2 revenue is estimated to
reach NT$7 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarify media reporting content upon TWSE request.
8.Countermeasures:
The report by Economic Daily News stated that " Getac Q2 revenue is
estimated to reach NT$7 billion.", is a number estimated by the
institutional investor, not the information released by the company.
We hereby clarify that for the Company's actual revenue and earnings
report, please refer to the announcements on the MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 749 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
Net income 2022 2 465 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net cash 2022 3 643 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 7,74%
Capitalization 26 657 M 901 M 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.93%895
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-20.27%9 660
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-9.58%9 500
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.26%3 313
INVENTEC CORPORATION2.61%3 132
ACER INCORPORATED-8.54%2 802