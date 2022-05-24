Getac : Clarification of Media Report by“ Economic Daily News”dated on May 23th, 2022
05/24/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Provided by: Getac Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
11:54:08
Subject
Clarification of Media Report by"
Economic Daily News"dated on May 23th, 2022
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/24
2.Company name:Getac Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic daily News
6.Content of the report:Getac Q2 revenue is estimated to
reach NT$7 billion.
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarify media reporting content upon TWSE request.
8.Countermeasures:
The report by Economic Daily News stated that " Getac Q2 revenue is
estimated to reach NT$7 billion.", is a number estimated by the
institutional investor, not the information released by the company.
We hereby clarify that for the Company's actual revenue and earnings
report, please refer to the announcements on the MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
