Getac : Consolidated Revenue for December 2022 Totaled NT$2,551 million, increases 1% year-over-year

Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for December: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for December 2022 were NT$2,551 million, an increase of 1% as compared to NT$2,526 million for December 2021.



Consolidated revenue for January through December 2022 totaled NT$32,476 million, up 8% as compared to NT$30,084 million for the same period in 2021.



