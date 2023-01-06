Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Getac Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
44.45 TWD   +0.23%
2022Getac : Consolidated Revenue for November 2022 Totaled NT$3,047 million, increases 11.95% year-over-year
PU
2022Getac Holdings Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended November 2022
CI
2022Getac Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Getac : Consolidated Revenue for December 2022 Totaled NT$2,551 million, increases 1% year-over-year

01/06/2023 | 02:08am EST
Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for December: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for December 2022 were NT$2,551 million, an increase of 1% as compared to NT$2,526 million for December 2021.

Consolidated revenue for January through December 2022 totaled NT$32,476 million, up 8% as compared to NT$30,084 million for the same period in 2021.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 32 890 M 1 070 M 1 070 M
Net income 2022 2 256 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net cash 2022 5 343 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 26 738 M 870 M 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 44,45 TWD
Average target price 55,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.68%870
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-1.52%9 048
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.3.02%8 521
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-0.22%3 270
INVENTEC CORPORATION-0.19%3 048
ACER INCORPORATED1.91%2 320