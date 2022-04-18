Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Getac Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3005   TW0003005005

GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
46.20 TWD   -1.39%
Getac : Consolidated Revenue for February 2022 Totaled NT$2,286 million, grows 21.23% year-over-year

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Taipei, Taiwan, 7th , March 2022- Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for February 2022: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for February 2022 were NT$2,286 million, an increase of 21.23% as compared to NT$1,886 million for February 2021.

Consolidated revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$4,929 million, up 10.34% as compared to NT$4,467million for the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Getac Technology Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 149 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
Net income 2022 2 816 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net cash 2022 4 438 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,73x
Yield 2022 8,01%
Capitalization 27 614 M 947 M 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Getac Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 46,20 TWD
Average target price 62,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Han Huang Chairman & General Manager
Shu Chuan Hsieh Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kun Ming Lin Independent Director
Jung Sung Lin Independent Director
Jia Xin Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.06%947
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-9.29%11 360
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-7.57%9 739
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.5.17%3 805
INVENTEC CORPORATION1.60%3 120
ACER INCORPORATED-7.72%2 893