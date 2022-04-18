Getac : Consolidated Revenue for February 2022 Totaled NT$2,286 million, grows 21.23% year-over-year

Taipei, Taiwan, 7th , March 2022- Getac Holdings Corporation (TSE:3005), a global leading rugged computing solution and mechanical solution provider today announced its net sales for February 2022: Unaudited monthly consolidated revenues for February 2022 were NT$2,286 million, an increase of 21.23% as compared to NT$1,886 million for February 2021.



Consolidated revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$4,929 million, up 10.34% as compared to NT$4,467million for the same period in 2021.